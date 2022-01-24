Get the dual advantage of high FD rates and deposit safety with Bajaj Finance FD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Investing hard-earned money is a sure-shot way to grow wealth and secure one's future. It provides financial flexibility, ensuring one can meet their long- and short-term goals.

Moreover, timely investments can help investors manage increasing financial needs today and tomorrow as they age, add to their family, and aspire towards growth.

Investing in market-linked instruments may help one earn considerable returns, but they are full of risk in the current volatile market. In such times, traditional investment avenues like fixed deposits provide a beacon of light. Not only do they promise secured returns, but they also ensure that one's investments are safe and secured. So, if one is looking to leverage the security of a fixed deposit while getting the benefit of high FD rates, they cannot go wrong with the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

With attractive FD interest rates of up to 7.05%, the Bajaj Finance FD will give investors the financial freedom to fulfil their aspirations. With this instrument, investors get high FD rates without the fear of losing their capital or incurring negative returns.

Read on to know how investing in a Bajaj Finance FD assures one of high ROI, enabling them to grow their wealth without risk or constant worry.

Multiply wealth without worrying about volatile market conditions

The primary concern of most investors is to ensure their hard-earned money isn't a lost cause as an investment. The Bajaj Finance FD puts such problems to rest. It has been awarded the FAAA rating from CRISIL and the MAAA rating from ICRA. These are the highest stability ratings from renowned firms that one can rely on.

They indicate that investors need not worry about late payouts when investing in a Bajaj Finance FD. They will receive their earnings and the initial investment on time and without fail. With this assurance, one can invest their savings for extended tenors and enjoy generous returns thanks to the high FD rates.

Earn substantial returns on investments



With market-linked instruments, one needs to have a significant risk appetite as the volatile nature of the market can affect returns. However, Bajaj Finance FD offers high FD rates and the security that investors' money is entirely safe and remains unaffected by market conditions. Bajaj Finance provides attractive FD interest rates of up to 7.05% to senior citizens and up to 6.80% to investors aged below 60.

To better understand this, consider the following example where a citizen under 60 invests in a cumulative FD.



Investors can easily calculate their returns using the FD calculator online and plan their investments well in advance.

Invest affordably and flexibly as per financial goals

Individuals can invest in a Bajaj Finance FD with just Rs. 25,000, ensuring they do not have to postpone their investment till they save a significant amount. This allows them to start small and gradually build their corpus, gaining high returns with high FD rates. Investors can also choose an investment tenor between 12 and 60 months. This gives them the flexibility of planning their investments as per the timeline of their goals, be it buying a vehicle, paying for one's child's education, going for a holiday and more.

Avail of the Systematic Deposit Plan facility

Bajaj Finance also offers the Systematic Deposit Plan, where one can start investing in the FD with just Rs. 5000 per month. It is similar to a SIP sans the risk of market volatility. Every deposit is a new FD, helping investors avail of FD interest rates prevalent on the day of the deposit. This way, one can start slow and lay the foundation for building a large investment corpus over the years.

With all these benefits investors can consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit from the comfort of their home in just a few steps.

