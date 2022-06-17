Get your yearly flu shot before it's too late

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Barring one or two states, the Indian summer season commences in April with occasional and sporadic pleasant showers with the concomitant rise in mercury across a large part of the country.

With their high temperatures, the summer months might also mark the period of the beginning of seasonal Influenza or, in simple words, common flu and known to impact large segments of the population.



According to medical experts, we can expect an upsurge in Influenza this year before the onset of the monsoon. Dr SK Sehgal, MBBS, Diploma in Child Health (DCH), MD -Pediatrics, Delhi says, "Influenza is a contagious viral infection that affects the nose, throat, and lungs. Common symptoms include fever, cough, aches, and chills. Though the symptoms seem to mimic the common cold to some extent, if left untreated, flu can be dangerous, especially for the young (<5 years), the elderly (>65 years), and those with chronic conditions like diabetes and asthma. If not taken suitable care, flu can lead to complications such as pneumonia and may result in hospitalization.

Due to following Covid appropriate behaviours and lockdowns, there has been a decrease in the overall disease incidence, however, the resurgence of the disease is still possible. Children are now going out to school and playing resulting in greater exposure. Though wearing a mask and using a sanitizer are standard precautions that should continue to be maintained, vaccination remains the most effective in preventing infectious diseases like the flu. In India, flu peaks during the monsoon, making May the ideal time to get a flu shot."

It is crucial to address this situation well in time, as we begin to step out with schools and offices reopening and are getting exposed to extreme heat and viruses like influenza. Children may get infected and bring this back home to their family members, who may already be afflicted with comorbidities.

Safe and highly efficient Flu vaccines are available for more than 60 years and are quite effective in preventing Influenza-related acute respiratory disease. They also prevent acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



Dr Tushar Shah, MD - Pediatrics, Vadodrareiterate that - "Every year from June through September, we observe an increase in Flu incidence in India, which is referred to as the Flu season. The protection comes in the form of a Flu vaccine, which is required for children under the age of five and is highly recommended.

Due to a change in the viral structure known as antigenic shift, which is a slight variation in the vaccine structure, the Flu shot should be given every year. The old vaccine cannot provide essential immunity. Every year, we get a new Flu vaccine to match the influenza strain, as recommended by WHO. Flu can also cause complications such as pneumonia, CNS problems, and respiratory illness. The Flu vaccination is advantageous not only for youngsters, but also for those with chronic lung ailments, heart disorders, or who are immunocompromised.

With the ease in restrictions and opening of schools, it is important for parents to get their child vaccinated with all pending vaccine doses, as well as the yearly flu shot. It should be administered as soon as possible for maximum protection. In addition, reinforcing habits such as wearing masks, washing hands, and keeping a safe distance from others will provide protection against infection."

There is also a common misconception among folks that since Flu and Covid19 symptoms are similar, getting a vaccine for one of them will protect them from both diseases. Unfortunately, that's not the case. It is crucial to understand that they are both different diseases caused by different viruses, and it's mandatory to get vaccinated for both illnesses separately. WHO and guiding bodies from twenty-one major countries, including India, are proposing co-administration of the Influenza vaccine along with Covid19 vaccines so that no one misses their vaccination.

The priority population for influenza immunization and treatment comprises children between six months to eight years old and the elderly. Any person with a chronic respiratory illness such as asthma, recurrent respiratory tract ailments, or chest infections should get vaccinated. Diabetes, even if well managed, can make it difficult for the body to fight infections. Diabetic patients taking insulin or oral antidiabetic agents aged more than forty-five can have flu-related severe complications.

It's imperative to understand the unique and unpredictable nature of the virus. To protect yourself and your family from Influenza, follow proper hand-washing, hygiene, and social distancing, eat healthily, try and keep your health parameters within normal range, and most importantly get your annual flu shot in time to avoid any severity and hospitalization.

