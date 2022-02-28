Ghar Wapsi (Back to Your Roots) - The Talent Acquisition Strategy of this Global Digital Transformation Company

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/TPT): Tangentia, a leading global digital transformation company with a strong presence in Canada, America and India, has come up with a unique hiring strategy, 'Ghar Wapsi' to attract top talent in the big cities by presenting them with a chance to return to their roots for a better quality of life.

To keep up with the immense competition in the employment marketplace for the tech industry, companies are doing what it takes to grab and retain the top talent. It is often perceived that bigger cities are home to some of the talented and budding professionals, however smaller cities have their fair share of talent that can make an impact.

Hence Tangentia, a leading digital transformation solutions company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in Goa, Kerala and Karnataka, presents lucrative opportunities and a chance to professionals from smaller towns to return to their roots.

Calling it Ghar Wapsi (Back to the Roots), Tangentia is working on intangibles like nostalgia - feelings and sentiments - to tap talent from big cities in an attempt at reverse migration and, more importantly, expand its operations in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to locate, identify and tap talent from these areas. Often, talent from smaller towns gets bypassed by the big players.

Vijay Thomas, Founder and CEO, Tangentia, says, "We see ourselves as a small-town company, and I think that has helped us to get the right people with the same kind of DNA to join us," he added, "The company traveled to smaller places where talent lived and offered opportunities in the same location to the extent possible."



Referrals are considered to be one of the most reliable sources for acquiring fresh talent, said Mamatha Manu, HR Manager, Tangentia. "The number of references that we have got from the employees have increased considerably. Our existing employees, who give us references, as well as the new people who join us (through any source) both get the advantage of this programme. We believe that this initiative will get people to work with us and then also stay with us", she added.

Presently, Tangentia is operational in Goa, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and Karwar and Belgaum in Karnataka. The company is exploring possibilities of an expansion in Kolhapur in Maharashtra soon. Vijay Thomas believes that in smaller towns you have a more stable workforce, and attrition rates are lower. He says, "The talent market in smaller cities and towns is "not as hot" as in bigger cities. When I say talent is hot, I mean people move very easily. People in big cities tend to change jobs more often. We want to give a platform to this pool of talent, bring them into our company and allow them to work from the comfort of their homes, He added.

India is a hub of talent and companies worldwide have big workforces here. Vijay provides a global platform with unique offerings to those in India through Tangentia. "Places such as Belgaum, Karwar and Kolhapur have very good engineering colleges as well as MBA schools and a very well educated population in general. These young people now move to Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Gurgaon or Overseas after completing their education, but my idea is to bring them back home and have this home-grown talent work with us at Tangentia," said Vijay.

Tangentia has recently been certified as a Great Place to Work by Great Place to Work® Institute (India). The certification and recognition demonstrate Tangentia's excellence in terms of credibility, respect, fairness (trust), and employees' sense of pride in their work. "Being recognized as a 'Great Place to Work-Certified' organization is a fantastic honor and a true testament to the credibility, camaraderie, respect and fairness that Tangentia colleagues have for each other and, most importantly we are incredibly proud of our work and services we are providing to our customers. This is an honor to our journey towards building and sustaining a high-trust and high-performance culture", says Vijay Thomas. Tangentia has built a culture of hard work while having fun and staying very grounded, he added.

In other developments, the company is also incentivizing its existing workforce through employee referral programmes, and new joiners are offered a unique signing bonus.

