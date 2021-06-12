GI Outsourcing bags Award for 'Operational Excellence and Quality' at Asian Outsourcing Leadership Awards 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): GI Outsourcing, a leading account outsourcing solutions provider for global businesses today announced that it has bagged the award for 'operational excellence and quality' at the prestigious 19th Asian Outsourcing Leadership Awards, 2021.

GI has a quality management system that documents processes, procedures, and responsibilities for achieving quality policies and objectives. It helps us meet the customer and regulatory requirements and implement continuous improvement process. The company has acquired ISO standards for QMS after undergoing an extensive audit process by The British Standards Institution.

The company has Re-invented its SOP's to focus on business excellence and customer delight. Several technology lead reports have been introduced by the company for monitoring capacity and ensuring work and resource allocation which are in sync to provide high quality output in line with any leading UK accounting practice.

"The pandemic posed ultimate test of resilience for business organizations globally," said Vikas Chadha, Managing Director, GI Outsourcing. "Operational excellence is powerful combination of systematic management of operations coupled with customer and employee driven culture. At GI, we ensure Process Excellence by identifying Process gaps and improvements opportunities. We are delighted that GI's relentless pursuit of business excellence, enabled us to deliver disruptive solutions for business-critical activities for our customers during the time of crisis."

GI has completed projects on SOP documentation and reducing time spent on asking internal queries by defining and designing an FAQ knowledgebase portal. The company also conducts Information security awareness sessions for all the employees at GI including Management on half-yearly basis. Their QMS and ISMS objectives are aligned to the ISO standards and company objectives.



Striving to achieve high customer satisfaction score, the company has introduced Net Promoter Score this year. It's a periodic activity with an aim to understand brand loyalty from all GI client database by using online platforms to publish these surveys.

While operational excellence empowers the GI workforce, it also enables the company to enhance efficiency. The company witnessed an upward trend in overall productivity and efficiency in the process since Sep-20.

Focused on continuous innovation and advancement in technology, GI Outsourcing today works with all the major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, Caseware, Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP and Oracle.

GI Outsourcing, an ISO 9001 quality management system accredited firm, has received several prestigious accolades, including British Accountancy Awards and 2020 Innovation Awards. GI's clear focus on understanding client's unique needs, value-creating innovation and empowering clients by helping them develop more agile, adaptive ways of working makes them unique and preferred partner for leading organizations globally.

Based in the UK, GI is an outstanding outsourcing solution for accountants and business owners. Drawing from a wide-range of industry experts and accounting specialists to fill in the gaps and help business transform unprofitable clients into profitable ones. With over 20 years of experience, they are one of the most trusted leading Financial services & accountancy firms to deliver the highest quality of work, on time, every time. They provide all aspects of financial services including Management accounting, Book keeping, taxation, and cloud computing, virtual CFO and controllerships. GI has a presence in India and UK with offices in Mumbai and London and a pool of nearly 200 finance and accounting professionals working diligently to provide impeccable service to valuable customers.

For more information, please visit us at: www.gioutsourcing.com or email us at solutions@gioutsourcing.com

