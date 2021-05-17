GI Outsourcing launches the first batch of external trainees at GI Academy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GI Outsourcing, a leading account outsourcing solutions provider for global businesses today powered ahead with further enhancing its GI Academy program and announced the first batch of external trainees at GI Academy who are trained and deployed on various service lines in GI Outsourcing.

GI academy is a niche learning academy that will provide world-class, dynamic structured training program and growth opportunities and support its members to progress in their long-term ambitions and goals with confidence.

"Employee centricity is deeply embedded in GI's DNA," said Vikas Chadha, Managing Director, GI Outsourcing and an Alumni of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. "GI Academy is part of our enduring commitment to nurture our employees as well as train Qualified / Semi qualified professionals who can be part of the GI family and further their careers. By empowering our employees with a new set of skills and expertise, we are setting an industry yardstick as well as creating a workforce for tomorrow which would be ready to deliver differentiated value to our customers in this ever-changing business environment." He added.

Deftly designed, GI Academy covers wide range of training courses including UK accounting and technical skills, people management skills, feedback sharing, technical training, persuasion skills, and access to external professional qualifications through blend of classroom and online training. It is a forward-looking curriculum to future proof employees' career in the new normal.

The aspirants selected are offered free and comprehensive training and employment. This also complements and supports the call by the government of India for providing skilling and employment opportunities to professionals wanting to pursue the accounting profession in India and will be an opportunity for qualified CA passing out from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, qualified CIMA aspirants, ICWAI candidates, ACCA and CPA aspirants to look at a career in international accounting with GI.



Recently recognized as 'The Dream Company to Work for' for its highly committed & performing workforce, effective leadership, and culture that enables high performance by Times Ascent World HRD Congress, GI Outsourcing focuses on right talent bundled with their unique training methodology which is the strongest in India backed by GI academy. The training covers technical training as well as managerial skills including communication, soft skills, analytics, and software.

GI Academy provides employment opportunities through its training programme for Qualified / Semi Qualified professionals like CA / ICWA / MBA Finance/ ACCA / CIMA freshers who are trained on UK Accounting process and work as executives with GI outsourcing. This initiative is a game-changer and a career enhancing model for the fresh and qualified / Semi qualified professionals CAs / ICWA/ CIMA/ACCA. Apart from UK, this model will also be a great opportunity to extend the expertise of these CAs who are trained in ACCA and CIMA to other geographies such as US, Australia, etc.

In our comprehensive selection process, the aspiring candidates are handpicked by MD, Vikas Chadha. The aspirants are hired and undergo comprehensive training including live on job training where they get an opportunity to learn working on UK GAAP apart from Indian Accounting Standards and IFRS.

They get to work with qualified ACCA's, CIMA professionals and get exposed to Year-end accounting, corporation, and personal tax process. This enables them to work with Top CA firms and clients in UK. They are also given exposure to the best and latest accounting softwares including SAGE, IRIS, XERO, etc. The positive response received after the launch of the first batch of external trainees at GI Academy is very encouraging.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

