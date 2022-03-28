GI Outsourcing Recognized as a 'Dream Company to Work For' by World HRD Congress for Two Years in a Row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): GI Outsourcing, a leading knowledge process outsourcing provider for global businesses announced, that it has been recognized as the 'Dream Company to work for' for two consecutive years by World HRD Congress, 2022. Alongside, Vikas Chadha, MD, GI outsourcing has been conferred upon the 'CEO of the year' Award. GI emerged as a dream company, among some of India's largest and renowned enterprises, based on its commitment to nurture employee growth and well-being while continuing to deliver value to its global customers.

The company that has witnessed an impressive growth in last one year and has expanded to several new cities in India; Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad including a setting up a new office in tech hub of Mumbai. Expansion has also led the company to hire the best industry talent available in the country. With the ongoing fight for talent, GI has been able to recruit the right talent by creating great employee experience.

"We are proud to be recognized by World HRD Congress once again, especially given the workplace challenges of the past two years. This recognition demonstrates our enduring commitment to promote a collaborative, flexible and compassionate work environment for our employees. We focus on empowering our teams by continuously improving the policies and practices. As an outcome, we have been able to create a workplace where they can further their career and personal growth while delivering differentiated value to our customers," said Vikas Chadha, MD, GI Outsourcing.

GI Outsourcing which is a leader in knowledge process outsourcing space plans to build a strong funnel of talented accountants, managers, and leaders while aiming to double itself in terms of size and revenues over the next couple of years.

Being recognized as the CEO of the year award 2022, Vikas said, "On behalf of GI Outsourcing, it is an honor to be recognized by World HRD Congress. GI is on a strong growth journey and it has been only possible due to the collective zeal and effort of our teams in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and London. We could differentiate ourselves from our competitors through a deep understanding of customers' needs, customer centricity, innovation, and relentless pursuit of improving our competitiveness by focusing on solving even small issues that are often overlooked. They exhibited incredible resilience even during the pandemic by responding swiftly and adapting to the changes in market conditions."



The company has ambitious growth plans and is increasing service lines by adding high-value products, offering cloud accounting and foraying into new geographical boundaries such as United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, etc.

In line with the business growth, GI outsourcing has been building the "Talent Hub" in India. They understand the importance of enhancing the skills of its employees to pave way for a brighter future. To fulfil this purpose, the company has set up GI Academy, an in-house niche learning academy that provides world-class, dynamic structured training program that covers wide range of training courses including UK accounting and technical skills, and access to external professional qualifications through the blend of classroom and online training.

Incepted in 1999, GI Outsourcing is a leading account outsourcing company, offering a comprehensive accounts outsourcing service. It comes up with customized service packages to suit customer needs. The key services offered by the firm include bookkeeping, management accounts, smart services, statutory accounts, payroll taxation, IT software, virtual CFO, controllership, and GI Cloud consultancy with specialization in the hospitality, legal, recruitment, property, and healthcare industries.

Based in the UK, GI is an outstanding outsourcing solution for accountants and business owners. Drawing from a wide range of industry experts and accounting specialists to fill in the gaps and help business transform unprofitable clients into profitable ones. With over 20 years of experience, they are one of the most trusted leading financial services & accountancy firms to deliver the highest quality of work, on time, every time. They provide all aspects of financial services including Management accounting, Bookkeeping, taxation, and cloud computing, virtual CFO and controllerships. GI has a presence in India and UK with offices in Mumbai and London and a pool of nearly 200 finance and accounting professionals working diligently to provide impeccable service to valuable customers. GI Outsourcing today works with all the major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP and Oracle.

For more information, please visit us at: www.gioutsourcing.com or email us at solutions@gioutsourcing.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

