GIBS Bangalore wins Best Management Institute; Ritesh Goyal named Business Leader of the Year at ET Ascent 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI/PNN): The GIBS Business School is thrilled to announce that Ritesh Goyal, the founder and Managing Director of GIBS Business School, has been recognized as the Business Leader of the Year 2023 at the ET Ascent Presents Business Leader of the Year event. This award recognizes Goyal's exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the world of business.

ET Ascent Presents Business Leader of the Year 2023 Awards Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) as the Best Educational Institute in Management in Mumbai, India. The ET Ascent Presents Business Leader of the Year 2023 Awards ceremony was held on February 17, 2023, at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. The prestigious event recognized outstanding leaders in the world of business and celebrated their significant contributions.

The ET Ascent Awards are intensely researched by a team of postgraduates in history and management with over seven years of research experience. The research cell produces a shortlist of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in their field. The shortlist is then reviewed by a jury comprising of senior professionals from across the globe.

Under Goyal's leadership, GIBS Business School, Bangalore has witnessed tremendous growth and expansion. It is known for its strategic thinking, innovation, and commitment to making a positive impact.

The Business Leader of the Year award is a testament to Goyal's outstanding leadership skills and visionary approach. He has played a pivotal role in shaping the growth and expansion of GIBS Business School. The award recognizes his remarkable achievements and the significant impact he has made in the world of business.

In addition to Goyal's recognition, we are also thrilled to announce that GIBS Business School has been named the Best Educational Institute in Management. This recognition is a testament to the excellence and commitment to innovation upheld by GIBS.

GIBS Business School is one of the top PGDM/MBA Colleges in Bangalore, offering a wide range of programs such as BBA, PGDM, and MBA. The school's teaching pedagogy is a blend of theoretical and practical knowledge, which prepares students for the corporate world. The college has a unique PGP-IRE program focused on entrepreneurship, which equips students with the skills required to start their own business. The Finishing School at GIBS is dedicated to enhancing the soft skills of the students, which includes training in communication, leadership, teamwork, and more.

The recognition of GIBS Business School as the Best Educational Institute in Management is a remarkable achievement. The school's commitment to providing quality education is reflected in the teaching pedagogy, which is a combination of theoretical and practical knowledge. GIBS Business School has some of the best faculties in the industry, who are committed to preparing students for the corporate world.

GIBS Business School has always been committed to providing the best education and learning experience to its students. The recognition of GIBS as the Best Educational Institute in Management is a testament to the school's dedication to delivering excellence in education.

The Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) has always strived to offer a unique, world-class learning experience that combines theoretical knowledge with practical applications. The institute has a strong focus on providing a hands-on approach to learning, allowing students to gain real-world experience in their fields.

GIBS Business School has always been dedicated to building a community of future leaders who are capable of facing challenges and driving innovation. The school's pedagogy is designed to empower students with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in their chosen careers. GIBS Business School also emphasizes the importance of entrepreneurship, creativity, and critical thinking, encouraging students to develop a unique approach to problem-solving.

In conclusion, the Business Leader of the Year 2023 award to Ritesh Goyal and the recognition of GIBS Business School as the Best Educational Institute in Management are remarkable achievements that demonstrate excellence, commitment to innovation, and leadership. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of Goyal and the GIBS team in making a positive impact on the world of business and education.

The school extended sincere thanks and gratitude to ET Ascent for recognizing the achievements of Ritesh Goyal and GIBS Business School. The Business Leader of the Year award and the recognition of GIBS as the Best Educational Institute in Management.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)