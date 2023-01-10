GIBS BBA Application Notification - 2023: Application Start Early

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI/PNN): Top college for BBA in Bangalore, Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) has released the admission notification for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme. GIBS has started the enrollment process for its next BBA batch. The BBA programme offered by GIBS is recognized by Bangalore University. So, if you want to pursue a BBA from Bangalore University, this is your best chance. This is a unique opportunity for students who wish to open doors to a successful future by pursuing an undergraduate business degree. Be aware that GIBS' BBA programme is among the best in the industry. GIBS has given detailed information about BBA admission so that students can prepare themselves for admission.

GIBS: An amazing Institution redefining business education

GIBS has emerged as a B-school that truly defines business education. With its hands-on teaching method, it gives students a chance to face the real business world. Under the guidance and mentorship of industry leaders, students get an opportunity to understand business practically. In addition, initiatives such as the Finishing School and the Innovation and Research (IRE) Lab prepare students for interviews, training, and placements. This is the reason why GIBS students get placed in top positions in the industry. Recently, GIBS has been recognized as the fifth-best emerging business school in India and the ninth-best business school for BBA placement by the Times of India (TOI) 2022 survey.

BBA Program Eligibility

Passing the 12th grade in any discipline with a recognized board is one of the general requirements for BBA admission in 2023. An aggregate of 50 per cent is required for admission. The results of the 12th-grade examination will have the most influence on the enrolment. If the students have appeared in any national, state, or college-level entrance examination, it can have an impact on admissions. Students from all three streams of arts, commerce, and science can apply for the BBA at GIBS. Students who are appearing for the 12th examination this year can also apply as appearing candidates; however, their enrollment will depend on their successful 12th result. GIBS business school is among those BBA colleges in Bangalore without an entrance exam.

Weightage of various parameters

The weightage is also indicated in the notification. Class X and Class XII are the main indicators of weightage. Apart from this, some weightage has also been given to the admissions test. Most weightage is given to Statement of Purpose (SOP), Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Also, participation in sports, extracurricular activities, academic diversity, and gender diversity will be counted.

BBA from Bangalore University

Bangalore, often referred to as the "Silicon Valley of India," is one of the most popular BBA destinations in our country. There are several reasons for this, the first of which is the presence of premier management colleges like GIBS in Bangalore. It is also the location of the corporate offices of the most technologically advanced corporations, making it easier to find employment. In the last three decades, Bangalore has witnessed tremendous expansion in educational establishments. Most students seek top BBA colleges in Bangalore for direct admission.

The BBA programme at GIBS is meant to prepare students for corporate employment or further education. Emphasis is placed on leadership abilities, team management, communication skills, stress management, time management, and crisis management to meet the needs of management executives. The BBA degree from GIBS makes a student more marketable to employers and helps them move up in their careers. So, if you want to pursue a BBA From Bangalore University, GIBS is an ideal choice. Also, it is among the top BBA colleges in Bangalore with low fee structure.

The Growing Stature of GIBS

In the Times of India (TOI) 2022 survey, GIBS has been ranked as the 5th best-emerging business school in India and the 9th best business school for BBA placements. GIBS has been featured as the "Best Emerging B School of 2022" in the Outlook India Rankings for 2022. It has achieved an AAA ranking in the list of Top Business Schools in India by Careers 360. Competition Success Review ranked GIBS Business School, Bangalore, as the 12th Top B-School of Eminence in India. GIBS is now ranked as the 11th-best B school in Karnataka. It has been given an AAA rating by Careers360, one of the top education platforms in India. It has been named "Business School of the Year--South" by Outlook Business Spotlight, 2022. In the Business India B-School Rating 2022 edition, GIBS received the best A+++ rating.

GIBS Highlights:

- Promoted & Driven by IIM Alumnus

- Top Ranked Exclusive Business School with the best ROI

- Holistic Development of IQ, EQ, SQ & HQ

- Industry Integrated Programme

- 50 per cent Practical, 20 per cent Field Work & 30 per cent Theory

- 100 per cent Placements with 160+ MNCs



- Global Exposure

- State the Art Infrastructure

- Unique Teaching Pedagogy

- 10+ Students Driven Societies

GIBS also has academic ties with well-known schools around the world, like the University of Nottingham in the UK, Stevenson University in the US, Lincoln College in the US, Lincoln University in Malaysia, and Putra Business School in Malaysia.

GIBS BBA Programme Includes

- Value Added Programs (VAPs)

- Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

- Finishing School

- Innovation, Research & Entrepreneur (IRE) School

- Sports Management Program (SMP)

- Unique Mentoring Model

- Live Projects

- Industrial Visits

- Laptop & uniform

GIBS is known for having the highest placement rate in the industry. GIBS is also renowned for providing exceptional internship opportunities to its students. The overseas trips of the Global Immersion Program prepare the students for a bright future. A good business school can influence the growth and direction of an aspirant's life. Enrolling in the right business school and getting the right advice can help you get ahead.

Plan of Action

It is time to switch gears and begin taking action. The BBA application form will soon be accessible on the GIBS website. The best thing is that early bird candidates are eligible for a discount. This offer is only available for a short time and on a "first come, first served" basis. There is no better time to earn your BBA from the top B-school in Bangalore. By visiting www.gibs.edu.in, applicants can submit a BBA application to GIBS.

