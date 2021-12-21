GIBS Business School, Bangalore featured as the 'Best Emerging B School of 2022' in the Outlook India Ranking - 2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI/PNN): The Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) Bangalore has set another milestone in its winning streak.

Outlook, one of India's most widely circulated publications, has published a ranking of B schools in India. GIBS has been featured as the Best Emerging B School for 2022.

The survey is an accurate reflection and outcome-based evaluation on significant industry knowledge and reliable research. The rankings' goal is to develop a comprehensive framework for assessing B-schools in India that offer management degrees based on internationally relevant employability factors. The faculty-student ratio, as well as research productivity and quality, inclusivity, academic experience, regional distinctiveness, median placement, and many other factors, play an essential influence here.

GIBS Business School has always strived to develop the best in its students, whether in academics or co-curricular activities. The faculties at GIBS employ an amazing array of academic concepts, case-based training, and practical applications. GIBS has created a number of innovative programmes to help its students thrive, including Innovation, Research & Entrepreneur (IRE), Finishing School, and Business Mastery Program (BMP).



Through its program, which addresses the academic requirements of the students, GIBS keeps a careful eye on the academic and holistic development of its students. Along with academics, students are exposed to a variety of concerts, workshops and seminars at both the intra and inter-university levels. In addition, students are customized to their placement needs through career-centric training, where they are extensively supervised and made future-ready.

The rating recognized GIBS's leadership in providing world-class management education. The transition in training methodologies, resilience and readiness for students' safety and training has undoubtedly paid off. The rating emphasized and bolstered the best emerging business school's resources to develop world-class leaders.

Undoubtedly, this rating is the outcome of a collaborative effort by management, faculty, students, and all affiliates. GIBS's ever-increasing prominence is the result of GIBains' efforts and continuing support. GIBS wants to make certain that the quality mission continues uninterrupted.

Nonetheless, it's another feather in GIBS' hat, and it's steadfast to adding more. The PGDM programme at GIBS Bangalore is recognized as one of the management educations programmes in the country. The swiftness and intensity with which GIBS has been operating programmes for students' overall development is likely to be reflected in the coming days in the shape of more accomplishments.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

