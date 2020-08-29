GIC Re appoints BoI's MD & CEO Atanu Das as director on the board

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Government-owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) has appointed Managing Director and CEO of Bank of India Atanu Kumar Das as a director on the board with immediate effect.

He will continue to serve for three years or till the date of his tenure as Managing Director and CEO of the bank, the company said in a statement.

In his 26 years of banking experience, Das has been involved at both policy and operational levels. Before assuming charge as Delhi regional head in January 2015, he was heading Vijaya Bank's Lucknow region for more than three years.

Das took charge as Executive Director of Bank of India in February 2017 and was overseeing the functioning of finance, risk management, planning, development and coordination, strategy and economic intelligence, information technology, human resources, financial inclusion and other key departments.

Later, he was appointed as Managing Director and CEO of the bank from January 20 this year.

GIC Re is the largest reinsurance company in India in terms of gross premiums, accounting for about 60 per cent of the premiums ceded by Indian insurers to reinsurers.

It provides reinsurance across many key business lines including fire (property), marine, motor, engineering, agriculture, aviation and space, health, liability, credit, and financial and life insurance. (ANI)

