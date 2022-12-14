Gilead Digital announces its collaboration with Zifo RnD Solutions; aims to enhance the brand's digital capabilities

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/SRV): Gilead Digital, a leading digital marketing agency has recently collaborated with Zifo RnD Solutions, a renowned scientific informatics service company.

Using its integrated marketing strategies, Gilead Digital will help the company grow further and amplify its presence and reach among its targeted audience through the web.

In addition to Zifo, Gilead Digital has also tied up with prestigious companies like Bhima Gold, Plintron and Mojro.

Gilead Digital has crafted a plan over the years to establish itself as a major player in the world of digital marketing. As a digital creative company, Gilead Digitalis well-known for its cutting-edge concepts. Established with the vision of developing and implementing game-changing strategies, Gilead Digital will be responsible for Zifo's creative growth.

In addition to being a trusted long-term partner for prestigious clients like Plintron and Mojro, Gilead Digital takes the initiative to ensure that its workplace is energized with motivated employees who share their creativity. The professionals at Gilead Digital are passionate about helping their clients conquer the digital web. The brand has years of experience working in the fields of SEO, PPC, SMM, ORM, email marketing, web design/development, and content management.



The Director of Gilead Digital, Joseph Tinil P, said, "We offer a wide range of services that let your company connect with a generation that has grown up using the internet. We offer the best advertising and marketing solutions all under one roof." He further added, "At Gilead, we believe in providing quality services to our clients and with this collaboration with Zifo, we aim to become their perfect growth partner. We eagerly anticipate implementing ground-breaking marketing strategies for Zifo that will not only push the boundaries in terms of creativity but will also have a positive impact on its profitability."

Established in 2018, Gilead Digital is a Chennai-based digital marketing company that has a strong presence in Bangalore as well. Serving as the Director of the company, Mr. Tinil along with other team members started this venture that provides businesses with a 360-degree digital marketing solution.

Gilead Digital has rapidly expanded to rank among the most reliable and trusted brands within a relatively short period with a yearly revenue of 1Cr. Gilead Digital thrives to help brands achieve their objectives by offering cutting-edge digital marketing solutions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.gileaddigital.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

