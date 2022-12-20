Ginesys Walkathon inspires employees to run for Swachh Bharat Marathon and More

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reiterating commitment to employee health, well-being and Swach Bharat Ginesys, a technology solutions provider for retail businesses successfully participated in the 7th edition of the Kisna Diamond Marathon 2022. The marathon held on 11th December, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra East, Mumbai had 9 employees participating from the company. Seven of them completed the 10 km run and 2 completed the half-marathon. The amount collected from the marathon was donated towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan-related activities.

Ginesys has always put fitness at the forefront of its well-being initiatives. Every year it hosts a walkathon to encourage the healthy habit of daily walking. This year too, the event has been very successful in its aim as 165 employees have completed 9868 kms in 45 days! Top walkers have covered more than 400 km. As part of run for a cause, teams from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, also walked and ran for causes like Save water, save environment besides Swachh Bharat. The team from Kolkata had 42 members and covered 62 kilometres; the team from Bangalore had 6 members and covered 26 kilometres.



The management of Ginesys themselves have participated in various marathons and other sporting activities. Prashant Lohia, the Founder of Ginesys, believes that health and fitness are of prime importance for workers with the pace of activities expected in jobs today. Moreover, fitness of body also improves mental positivity and increases ambition, leading to better business productivity.

Ginesys is a leader in the ERP and POS space in India, is building Ginesys One to provide online and offline retail companies a full omniretail tech suite, enabling them to sell offline and online. Ginesys One is a cloud-based, complete retail management software suite for all retail businesses, including brands, MBO store chains, department stores, distribution businesses and online D2C businesses. With over 300 employees and 1200+ customers it is the most popular suite by far for retail.

