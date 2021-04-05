GiveIndia is recognized by Great Place to Work Institute for its high trust work culture

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): GiveIndia, India's most trusted donation platform and digital face of Give Foundation, was recently ratified by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute with its official certification.

This certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition that many organizations aspire to achieve, and is usually given to companies that foster a high trust work environment and culture, with the trust, pride, and camaraderie of the employees serving as its cornerstones. Business leaders, research institutions, and the public all rely on the Great Place to Work® Trust Model(c) as the gold standard of what it means to be a good workplace.

GiveIndia was recognized with this certification after a meticulous work culture assessment and basis the data from the Trust Index(c) Employee Survey. The survey revealed that the organization prioritizes the well-being and satisfaction of its employees and is dedicated to creating a work environment that is conducive to their needs. According to the survey, GiveIndia has ranked well on all 5 dimensions - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.



Talking about the achievement, Ashok Kumar ER, President, GiveIndia, said, "We are glad to have received the Great Place to Work® certification. To us, the welfare of our employees, whose support, commitment, and hard work furthers our mission to eradicate poverty, is of paramount importance, and the certification reflects just that. We promise to keep this conducive work environment now and forever. We will continue to motivate each one of us to make a difference in the lives of countless people in the country who need our help and our commitment. We truly thank our talented and dedicated team members for this achievement."

GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, it is India's most trusted giving platform. Its suite of products & solutions enables all givers - individuals and organisations - to donate conveniently to any cause directly on the platform, at their workplace or through one of GiveIndia's partners. Its community of 1.5M+ donors and 150+ partners have supported 2,000+ verified nonprofits, impacting 10M+ lives across India.

