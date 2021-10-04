GiveIndia Kicks off DaanUtsav with Biggest Fundraising Event on NGO Calendar

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's top NGOs are set to go head to head in the biggest online fundraising event on their annual calendar - GiveIndia's 100 Heroes that raised Rs 11.6 crore last year.

In its inaugural 2020 edition, more than 500 NGOs participated in the challenge, competing for rewards that help them make a bigger impact. Over 14,000 everyday givers donated to the NGOs.

Last year, for instance, Isha Foundation's crowdfunding efforts raised more than Rs 93 lakh on 100 Heroes, and won a reward of almost Rs 9 lakh from GiveIndia, helping it raise over Rs 1 crore. Prabhu Loganathan from the NGO said, "With this money we were able to provide scholarships to 65 per cent of our children, that is more than 500."

DaanUtsav, India's week-long giving festival that started October 2, provides a great opportunity for NGOs to raise funds for their programmes. GiveIndia's 100 Heroes initiative, which also starts on the same day and ends after Diwali, helps NGOs kickstart their fundraising and supports their efforts right through the festival season.



100 Heroes' unique concept is designed to help nonprofits learn the art and value of online fundraising by incentivising the top 100 NGOs with easily achievable rewards, including 100 per cent matching donations depending on how much they raise. These rewards ensure NGOs keep pushing themselves to fundraise beyond expectations and help them sustain for the current financial year.

Chennai-based NGO Team Everest raised a total of Rs 94.5 lakh last year, including rewards. Its fundraising head Gomathy Natarajan said, "With the help of GiveIndia's 100 Heroes last year, we were able to gift 500 children and their families with new dresses to celebrate Diwali, which they never had a chance to buy themselves before. We hope to help many more deserving children this year with the new season of 100 Heroes."

GiveIndia CEO Atul Satija said, "Nonprofits, who support millions of underprivileged Indians, have seen a sharp decline in donations for their regular work during the pandemic. COVID-19 has also exacerbated the underlying problems that NGO interventions address - such as poverty and malnutrition - requiring even more funds. It's been a difficult one-and-a-half years for all of us in the nonprofit sector, but through close collaboration and events like 100 Heroes we can increase the funding available for NGOs and ensure sustainability for the work ahead."

