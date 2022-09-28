Giving wings to your next luxury dream house- Atrey & Associates

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): The year 2020 compelled us to stay at home and 2021 brought about a welcome change for enthusiastic homeowners to explore and embrace new ways of living that focuses strongly on well-being.

Keeping such a vision in mind architects and interior designers are mindful of the concept of 'luxury and experiential living' that is minimalistic in design but supports multi- utility features, keeping environmental factors and local aesthetics in mind.

With the shrinking of spaces and 'back to basics' being the latest trend, the importance of living close to nature has become central to homeownersKnown for his iconic bungalows in the city of Delhi, Ar. Arun Sharma- principal architect of Atrey & Associates envisions keeping the environment at the core of every project and prides on its special expertise focused on designing innovative spaces while exploring the pragmatics of construction.

Founded in 1997, the firm has provided services that translate into defined objectives, clear lines of communications, close cost control, careful preparation, checking of plans and specifications, effective construction, inspection, and follow-up all along. Ar. Arun Sharma pursued his architectural studies in Akola and is today a member of the Council of Architecture, New Delhi.

Ar. Arun shares, "an architect believes in preserving, improving, and creating a quality-built environment under definite conditions. This translates into a form of art that is nothing short of sheer expertise, flaunting a prowess in technical virtuosity that is directed by the belief in keeping things sustainable, with a design that is modern, minimalist, and monochromatic. Our architectural philosophy believes in integrating various elements of nature into luxury spaces that promote happiness and spirituality"



Atrey & Associates' USP lies in providing natural light and openness in such a way that an artificial source of light can mark its presence only after dusk. The team of experts complements architecture and interiors to nature that manifest into a comfortable space with a micro-climate and a soul that speaks 'home' to its owners. They ingeniously bring various elements of nature into the home, in the form of landscaped gardens, calming water bodies, and a general sense of airiness that helps in the flow of positive energies. Even though the views from inside the building are in total contrast to the compact surroundings outside, Atrey& Associates interfaces to create a space of meditation that analyses the relationships between the human being and nature through the architecture of simple lines that plays with the natural light. The use of vast openings, skylights, central atriums, and glass bridges within the building builds the relationship with the outside.

The colour palette, use of textures, building materials, furniture, a landscaped garden within and outside, etc., comes together to make the house stand apart. The invisible presence of technology embedded into the design helps in bringing out the intricacies and detailing of structures that transform a small space to look bigger and beautiful.

While they cater to both commercial and residential properties, one of their signature and architectural landmark design is Deep Villa based out of urban suburb of Delhi that represents a confluence of modernity and globalization, demonstrating the absorption of modern influences from the West along with a sensitivity to the physical environment, the social context, and aspirations of the urban classes.

One of their upcoming offices in Delhi has been featured in the GQ magazine which is based on the concept of a tree that inspires to improve the efficiency of their design realizations by understanding nature's complex forms.

The happy clientele base and their testimonials have helped build a loyal client base and a trusted name in the industry. Their works have also received appreciation in the form of various accolades some of which includes IID Anchor Regional Awards for Excellence in Interior Design, Estate Awards for Architect in Innovative Design- Residential, AICA 2012 for Artist in Concrete Award- Asia, IAD Award for Excellence in Interior & Architectural design in Hospitality and many more.

For more updates and to get in touch with Atrey& Associates, please follow their Instagram page- https://www.instagram.com/atreyandassociates/?hl=en

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

