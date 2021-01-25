Gizmore introduces indigenous 'Made in India' home audio range

New Delhi, [India] January 25 (ANI/PNN) : Gizmore, India's leading smart accessories& home audio brand has announced launch of several products in it's made in India, indigenous home audio range. Inspired by Prime Minister's vision for making India atmanirbhar, the company has, over a period of several months worked on creating products which are made from ground-up for Indians, by Indians. Having invested a lot of effort in design, innovation and customization of products for Indian consumers, the company is now ready to launch a complete range of seven new products which include entry level and Mid range 2.1 and 4.1 multimedia speakers and single Tower and dual tower speakers with MIC. These products are combination of great design, outstanding performance and better priced. All models are available at online portals as well as offline stores and comes with 1 year warranty support from Gizmore service network.

* ST 5000 : Tower-Single with 50 W sound output, Multiple connectivity, high bass surround sound, wired Mic connectivity and remote, MRP Rs 4999/-

* DT 12000 : Tower-Double with 120 W sound output, Multiple connectivity, big woofer, high bass surround sound, wireless Mic and remote, MRP Rs 12999/-

* DT 12500 : Tower-Double with 120 W sound output, Multiple connectivity, big woofer, high bass surround sound, Dual Mic connectivity and remote, MRP Rs 11999/-

* DT 14500 : Tower Double with 140 W sound output, Multiple connectivity, big woofer, high bass surround sound, Dual Mic connectivity and remote, MRP Rs 17999/-

* Trio 2111 : MM 2.1 with 40 W Sound output, Multiple connectivity, remote control, high bass surround sound, digital LED display, MRP Rs 3699/-

* Trio 2112 : MM 2.1 with 25 W Sound output, Multiple connectivity, remote control, high bass surround sound, digital LED display, MRP Rs 3299/-

* Trio 2114 : MM 2.1 with 60 W Sound output, Multiple connectivity, remote control, high bass surround sound, digital LED display, MRP Rs 5499/-

* Squad 4111 : MM 4.1 with 60 W Sound output, Multiple connectivity, remote control, high bass surround sound, digital LED display, MRP Rs 4199/-

* Squad 4112 : MM 4.1 with 35 W Sound output, Multiple connectivity, remote control, high bass surround sound, digital LED display, MRP Rs 4099/-

* Squad 4114 : MM 4.1 with 70W Sound output, Multiple connectivity, remote control, high bass surround sound, digital LED display, MRP Rs 5999/-

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Kalirona, CEO-Gizmore said "We are delighted to launch the 'Made in India' range especially curated keeping the Indian consumer in mind. We at Gizmore are committed towards the new India's pledge of being self-reliant and we are proud to be taking out first step in this direction. We are hopeful of the products to be received well. In last 1 year, we have shifted our product portfolio from 100 percent import to 50 percent localization. Our target is by end of 2021 our complete product portfolio are made in india.

About Gizmore: Gizmore a leading accessories brand in India specializes in accessories under all categories- Home, Mobile, Laptop, IOT, Audio and Fitness among others. Gizmore has its roots in ZAZZ Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The company is continuously moving forward with a mission to bring smart accessories, audio, fitness, and lifestyle products accessible and within the reach of everyone. It has now gained a Pan - India Reach having its presence at 10000 offline store 500 + LFR stores, covering more than 150 + towns and available at both online and offline.

