Gizmore launches smartwatch GIZFIT 910 with built-in speaker and handsfree calling and expands its fitness devices range

New Delhi, July 28 (ANI/PNN): Gizmore, India's leading smart accessories & audio brand has launched the latest addition to its smartwatch segment - GIZFIT 910. This masterpiece comes with Full Touch HD Resolution with built-in speaker for Bluetooth calling and music.

Apart from keeping you connected and entertained, this device works as your personal health coach by keeping a track of your important health parameters like Blood Oxygen SpO2 levels, heart rate, etc.

It looks premium with its bold metallic body, unlimited faces, IP68 water resistance feature and much more.

With a long battery life and multi-sports mode, it is a go to device for those who love to keep themselves fit.

Biggest USP of this product is calling function via speakerphone which is very convenient while on the go and music play on watch which is comfortable while driving and at home. Another USP is GPS tracking VIA app which is very convenient and required while running or cycling.

Product Highlights:

Product Name

GIZFIT 910 - Smart Watch

Product Features

1.3'' IPS full touch display

BT Handsfree calling

Dynamic Health Tracking

Working time: Up to 3 days (15 days without calling function)

IP68 water resistance

Metallic premium dial



Health tracker - SpO2 & Heart Rate, Sleep Monitor

Multi-sports mode

In-built speaker

Magnetic Charger

100+ Watch faces

Interchangeable straps

Long lasting battery

1 Year Limited Warranty

Inaugural Offer (INR)

Rs 4299 in offline and online (MRP Rs 5999/-)

Speaking on this new launch, Sanjay Kalirona, CEO-Gizmore said, "We are happy to bring yet another fitness watch with advanced features yet killer pricing. Our fitness range has been well accepted by Indian Consumers in the past and we are forever committed to up the game every time we bring a new product in the category. It's a complete package in itself and we are confident of it being a huge hit.'



About Gizmore: Gizmore a leading accessories brand in India specializes in accessories under all categories- Home, Mobile, Laptop, IOT, Audio and Fitness among others. Gizmore has its roots in ZAZZ Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The company is continuously moving forward with a mission to bring smart accessories, audio, fitness and lifestyle products accessible and within the reach of everyone. It has now gained a Pan - India Reach having its presence at 10000 offline store 500 + LFR stores, covering more than 150 towns and available at both online and offline. Zazz Technologies, parent company of Gizmore is ISO 9001: 2015 QMS Certified Company.

Recently the brand has tied up with Indian Cricket by taking on-ground visibility for T20 - India Vs Srilanka Series. The company also sponsored Mrs India Worldwide recently and got hugely noticed.

For more information, kindly visit www.gizmore.in

Facebook / Instragram / Twitter - @GizmoreIndia

