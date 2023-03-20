GKB Opticals hosts one of the most happening parties in Kolkata to launch Carrera Prowl's latest collection

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 20 ANI/BusinessWire India): GKB Opticals, the leading national optical retail chain with more than 60 years of legacy recently hosted a stellar event at The Toy Room, Kolkata to unveil the exclusive Carrera Prowl collection. The invite-only event was graced by eminent celebrities and socialites of the city like Consulate General of Italy, Gianluca Rubagotti; Mukesh Kumar, Managing Director, Quest Mall; Politician Priyadarshini Ghosh Bawa and Tollywood Actors like Trina Saha, Neel Bhattacharya, Indrajeet Chakraborty & Sayantani Guhathakurta. To launch the magnanimous Carrera Prowl collection, Priyanka Gupta, Director of Brands - GKB Opticals along with Ashutosh Vaidya - Managing Director of Safilo India Pvt Ltd and Andrea Zaffin - India Middle East Head for Safilo Group were present at the party.

The star-studded guest list for the evening was thoughtfully curated by Ankita Malik and Chintu Vij. Last month the brand announced the launch of Carrera Prowl collection in Mumbai in the presence of popular Bollywood actor and Founder of Prowl, Tiger Shroff. The one-of-a-kind collaboration between Carrera and Prowl offers a stunning range of eyewear that's fashion-forward yet functional. Known to house a host of premium to luxury eyewear brands under the same roof, GKB Opticals will now feature statement pieces from the Carrera Prowl collection alongside other brands, which will further elevate the brand's existing product galore.

The Carrera Prowl collection offers two distinctive styles for fashionistas i.e. the C Logo Easy series and the bi-injected styles. While the C Logo Easy series draws inspiration, primarily from the sportswear industry, the collection's bi-injected styles are enhanced with multiple technical features which end up rendering utmost comfort to the wearer without compromising on the product's durability. The flexible hinges present in the collection's bi-injected styles render a firm grip and comfort. The C Logo Easy series is mainly targeted towards the younger generation who also have an inclination towards sportswear. The iconic "C" on the temples of the pieces along with the contrasting colours set the range apart from the rest.



As a brand GKB Opticals has always offered the finest products and seamless vision solutions to its patrons, the brand has thoughtfully curated its collection in order to suit the taste and preferences of its luxe-loving customers. From creating an aesthetic yet comfortable ambience in its stores to rendering vision solutions at the doorstep, the brand always ensured that it traversed an extra mile to serve its customers. Headquartered in a city like Kolkata which beams with folks who have an eye for luxury fits and accessories, GKB Opticals hosted an exclusive party to update the city's celebrities, socialites and luxe admirers about the brand's latest offering. The eventful evening witnessed the launch of the magnificent collection by Carrera Prowl.

Priyanka Gupta, Director of Brands - GKB Opticals said, "We are delighted to receive such a warm response after unveiling the latest Carrera Prowl collection in Kolkata. Given the city's love for luxe, we knew that Kolkata will be the ideal place to unveil Carrera Prowl's stellar collection. As a brand, we have always tried to update our product galore with latest eyewear pieces and offer a wide array of options to our patrons to select from. Both the styles offered by the collection feature exclusivity, individually and am sure will deem fit for fashionistas of the city. The collection would accentuate our existing product arcade, further and will help us serve our patrons better by providing them a wider range of choices."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

