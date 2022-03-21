GKB Opticals partners with Toffee Insurance for eyewear related Insurance Solutions

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): GKB Opticals, India's oldest and largest retailer of optical products, has partnered with Toffee Insurance, one of the fastest-growing Insurtech companies, to provide innovative vision and eyewear-related insurance solutions for its customers.

Insurance solutions will include eyewear theft and damage, and also expenses due to eye-related injuries or vision power change.

Speaking on the alliance, Sumit Dutta, COO, GKB Opticals said, "Toffee allows us to look beyond eyewear, as we continue to deepen the relationship with our customers. The lifestyle and preferences of today's customer is very different from those from a decade ago, and they continue to evolve. We will have to keep pace by not only delivering state of art eyewear but also other products to add more meaning to their lives. We believe that Toffee's proven track record of delivering meaningful insurance products will complement GKB's continued progress in providing the best and most convenient eye care and eyewear solutions."



Speaking on the partnership, Nishant Jain, Co-founder, Toffee, said, "Toffee is absolutely thrilled to have been chosen by one of the most revered brands in eye care and eyewear industry. We are confident of creating a lot of firsts in eyewear category for GKB, as we have done in others such as cycle, pet and travel."

For over 50 years, GKB has been leading a revolution in the optical industry, through their top-class customer service. The company retails high-quality lenses and frames that they have now gained the trust of millions of customers. Today, with more than 70 stores across the nation, GKB has established itself as one of the top optical retailers in India. Every GKB store offers an exclusive retail ambiance where customers can choose their eyewear under expert guidance by eye care professionals, who assess the lifestyle of the customers, and recommend what is best for them. Equipped with state-of-the-art eye testing facility and a contact lens parlour every prescription is ensured to be 100 per cent precise.

Toffee Insurance is one of the fastest growing Insurtech companies in India. Toffee's work in ensuring electric vehicles, eyewear, consumer electronics, Edtech, cycle and Pet insurance has been ground-breaking. The company was founded with a vision to reimagine how insurance is bought and sold in India.

In a short span of time, Toffee earned the trust of millions through fairness, transparency, and customer-centeredness. The company now intends to keep working towards revolutionizing the landscape of the insurance sector to ease the lives of common people.

