GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management welcomes the new batch of students with a mega freshers' party

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, one of the quality driven educational institutes organised a grand freshers' party (Freshers 2022) to welcome the new batches of students at their Greater Noida campus. The exciting event kick started after seeking blessings of the Lord through Ganesh Vandana followed by a musical extravaganza.

Around 5000 students had a gala time when they sang and danced at the scintillating performance of Red FM 93.5 RJ Rocky (Vella Rocky) followed by Vishal and Shekhar. The seniors and juniors tapped their feet together on the popular tracks of Vishal and Shekhar. Overall, the students had a blast at the freshers' party, singing and dancing together at the occasion.

Extending a warm welcome to the new students while simultaneously apprising them of the immense opportunities of learning that the GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management offers, Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions said, "GL Bajaj Institute is well aware of the emerging challenges of the professional world. So, it constantly endeavours to provide quality education and training to develop its students into successful entrepreneurs of tomorrow."



The spectacular event also witnessed the dignitaries including Anshu Agarwal, Managing Trustee, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions and Kartikay Agarwal, CEO, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, among others, who graced the occasion with their auspicious presence.

GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management has been maintaining its positions amongst the top engineering and management colleges in India. It has been maintaining the highest pass percentage amongst the engineering and management colleges in Noida and Greater Noida region under Dr APJ Kalam University, Lucknow for the last eight years and is listed among the top engineering and management colleges in Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR.

GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management is one of the quality driven Educational Institutes in the Greater Noida/Delhi-NCR Region. It stands out as one of the best engineering and management college in UP. It also stands out in its approach to assist and equip the students for their overall development, giving them a strong foundation for a successful future. The institute offers B.Tech, MBA and MCA programs.

For more information, please visit www.glbitm.org.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

