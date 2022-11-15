Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd., The Emerging Market Leader, Has Become The Largest Exporter of Aluminium Extrusion Profiles in India

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI/PNN): Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Anil Kumar Agarwal, Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd has emerged as the market leader in the Aluminum extrusion manufacturing industry. For three decades, Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd known as a comprehensive solution provider for Aluminium extruded products.

Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd has been relentlessly providing all kinds of value additions including anodizing, powder coating, machining & fabrication of aluminium profiles under a single roof, as one-stop solution for clients. With the help of its two highly advanced and cutting-edge automated aluminium manufacturing facilities located in Kallakal, a village in Telangana, GAPL has been serving with premium quality aluminium extrusion profiles and has gradually evolved to become the largest exporter of custom-made aluminium extrusion profiles, in India.

When it comes to quality, GAPL emphasizes the same with utmost importance. Global Aluminium's Chairman and MD Agarwal said, "We have 100 per cent in-house testing facilities to obtain the most premium quality and finest finish." We take full advantage of our automation processes for value addition treatments such as, anodizing, surface coating, fabrication and machining to ensure the desired outcome & timely delivery of the orders.

When it comes to people, GAPL has a robust team of highly skilled and experienced team who understands the customer needs about dies and extrusion applications extremely well thus striving for the best possible outcomes to ensure the fulfillment of customer needs. In Agarwal's words, "The GAPL technical team is highly agile and efficient as they are often regarded as the best and the most competitive resources in the industry." With reference to the importance of customer relationship, Agarwal pointed out, "GAPL considers customer relationship management as one of its major assets and thus believes in building long-term business relations with the clients. One of the interesting facts about GAPL is that, since its inception, our client retention rate has remained almost 100 per cent, which is literally peerless".

With its fast-paced growth, GAPL is constantly devoting a lot of time, effort and financial resources for its research and development. GAPL, one of the best Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers in India is also planning to expand its capacity and scale significantly by the end of 2023. Agarwal said, "We are looking at increasing the production capacity, adding up to our existing 50,000 Metric Ton, by the end of 2023. As a part of it we have been enhancing the existing infrastructure to further optimize the production ecosystem for fulfilling the growing business needs and reaching potential customers from far corners of the world." Apart from the production capabilities, we are also building the competency of the existing infrastructure by introducing advanced technology machineries and integrating the power of automation into the processes. Expecting to deploy these full-scale advancements by the year 2025"

Since inception, Global Aluminium has been committed and dedicated to the social and economic development of society with sustainable goals ensuring the implementation of social activities across education, environmental conservation, healthcare, and many more segments. Around 10+ lakhs of lives are empowered till now through its social drives.

Along with their focus areas such as Health & Hygiene, Education & Employment, Empowerment & Equality, Global Aluminium also made direct contributions towards:



- Prime Minister's Fund

- Women empowerment activities

- Providing healthcare for different villages in and around Medak district

- Providing food and infrastructure for teachers across multiple schools

- Contribution to Radha Swami Society

- Covid relief activities such as tests, vaccinations and treatments

- Developing infrastructure in different villages

- Lending a helping hand to all kinds of social causes across India.

