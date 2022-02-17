Global Architect Builder Awards - Biggest International Real Estate & Architecture Awards held on 6th February 2022

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/SRV): One of the biggest international real estate awards - Global Architect Builder Awards - were held on 6th February 2022.

The online awards ceremony comprised the best firms in the fields of Architecture, Interior Design & Real Estate Development that received recognition for their efforts and marvellous projects.

After the successful edition of GABA 2020 in Dubai, this year the GABA were online due to COVID travel restrictions. For the India Edition, more than 1500 nominations came from various states from which the top 50 Architects, Interior Designers and Real Estate firms got selected for their commendable projects. GABA is encouraging emerging talents across various countries in Real Estate Sector worldwide.

List of Winners in GABA 2021 E-Edition in India:

Best Architectural Firm of the year

1. Masco Homes by Ar. Sheikh Mudassir from J&K

2. DH Associates by Ar. Deepak Hiremath from Karnataka

3. Maatra Architects, Rajkot from Gujarat

4. Sahastraksh Consultant India by Ar. G. Venkatesh form Ujjain- MP

Best Architect for Residential Project

1. Interactive Design Studio, Delhi by Ar. Puneet Kumar

2. SainulAbideen - Arc Space Architecture, Malappuram

3. Shiva Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, New Delhi beg the award from Ranchi

4. G4 Architects, Thrissur by Ar. Gopakumar PP

5. DESIGNEX Architects & Interior designers, Kolhapur by Ar. Ashish Anand Kulkarni.

Best Architect for Commercial Project

1. Shiva Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, New Delhi beg from Bihar

2. KU KE Associates, Ahmadabad

3. W. Duke Durairaj - Dasha Constructions, Tirunelveli

4. Ar. Sumeet Jadhav - Heritage Architects, Udgir

Best Interior Designer for Residential Projects & Affordable Housing.

1. AR G DESIGN, Erode by Ar. Gururaj Kulandaivel.

2. Concept Ventures, Chennai by ID Kaarthika Elango.

3. Formations Architects & Interior Design Studio - Ar. Anirban Dutta & Ar. Sutanu Bhattacharyya.

4. BQ Designs, Mumbai by MBenazir Qureshi.

5. CREATIVE DESIGN & MGMT, Vadodara by Ar. Shailesh Parikh.



Luxury Segment Awards:



1. Homes for India Pvt.Ltd.,Thane by Dr. Ashok Sharma for Best Architect for Luxury Hotels from Maharashtra.

2. LEOSMITH ARCHITECTS for Luxury Residential Property of the Year from SANGLI, Maharashtra

3. Halos Interior Design Studio, Indore by ID. Paridhi Matta for Most Innovative Project of the Year from Madhya Pradesh

4. Ambiance Designs by Ar. Dhiraj Bhansaly got the Luxury Residential Property of the Year from Kolkata, West Bengal

5. KA DESIGN by ID. KARISHMA KAKOTI begged the Luxury Residential Property from ASSAM.

Best Interior Designer for Commercial Segment

1. Dadhiwale& Associate, Ichalkaranji by ID. Ajij Aslam Dadhiwale

2. Huidrom Design Studio by Suresh Huidrom in Manipur

3. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT LTD, Mumbai by Ar. Nishith Kothari & Manoj Vishwakarma

4. Shradha Consultant by Krishnakant Dayananda Sonnatake

5. Disha Enterperises by Virendra & Aniruddh Singh Tomar in Indore, MP

Best Architects and Real Estate Winners:

1. Design Ritmo, Surat by Ar. Dipesh Kheni for Best Architectural Project from Gujarat.

2. Ajay Agarwal, Shreedham Buildcon got the Lifetime Achievement Award in Real Estate from Madhya Pradesh.

3. Navajyothi Shelters Pvt Ltd. Bengaluru by Chandrakanth Konidala got Budget Housing Project of the Year - Karnataka

4. The Best Commercial Project in Maharashtra begged by M-AGILE, Pune by GIRIRAJ ENTERPRISES - Malpani Group.

5. Ghanshyam Dhokne - Founder & CEO of WKD Builders & Developers as Real Estate Most Enterprising CEO from Maharashtra

Best Townships:

1. Emami Realty Limited, Kolkata from West Bengal

2. Heritage Infra Projects, Bhuj from Gujarat

Youngest and Emerging Architect of the Year

1. Ar. Vipin Goyal - HRIDYAM DESIGN INC, Noida from UP

2. Ar. Ratan Agarwal, R-ANGLE INNOVATIONS PVT LTD from Odisha

3. Ar. ANAS MOHAMMED A - CDC ARCHITECTURE STUDIO from Tamil Nadu

Best and Innovative Architectural Projects:

1. Create Innovate Augment Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru for Most Creative Architectural Project from Karnataka

2. Suresh Babu & Partners for Most Innovative Project from Mumbai, Maharashtra

