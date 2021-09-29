Global book cover reveal of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's commentary on the spiritual epic Atmasiddhi Shastra to be published by HarperCollins

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Humanity has accomplished incredible feats. And yet, fundamental questions still continue to elude one even today-- 'Who am I?''Where have I come from?''What is my purpose?' Such questions spark the beginning of an inner journey.

Many Indian philosophers and saints have tried to answer these questions across generations.

One such spiritual revolutionary and poet-philosopher of the 19th century was Shrimad Rajchandraji, also the spiritual mentor of Mahatma Gandhi. He composed his celebrated magnum opus, Atmasiddhi Shastra--a 142-verse spiritual masterpiece. Quenching the genuine thirst of a seeker, Shrimadji lays a clear and cogent path of self-discovery by sharing the six spiritual truths in this scripture. It is a brilliant clarification on the diverse perspectives of spirituality, inspiring individuals across backgrounds to realise their greatest potential.

World-renowned spiritual leader and founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has authored a lucid commentary in English, simplifying the essence embedded within every verse of Atmasiddhi Shastra for seekers around the world. The book is a step-by-step guide to self-realisation written with great compassion and vision. A universal and indisputable path is presented through an open-hearted, logical dialogue between an experienced Master and an earnest seeker.

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji expresses the significance of the scripture, and His reverence for it: "Through Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra, Shrimad Rajchandraji has accomplished the laudable task of disseminating the spiritual path to the world. Humanity is grateful to Him for this exceptional text, which has emerged from the depths of His experience."

26 September 2021, the occasion of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's 55th Birth Anniversary, witnessed the global book cover reveal of His concise and complete Commentary on Atmasiddhi Shastra. The book cover showcases a captivating image of the epic historical moment when Atmasiddhi Shastra was originally written.

Published by HarperCollins India, this book will be launched on 21 October 2021 and is now available for pre-orders on Amazon and other leading e-commerce platforms. Owing to the massive demand from readers worldwide, a dedicated website for the book-- www.atmasiddhishastra.com --was also launched.



Amidst the challenges the world is facing today, humanity needs a unifying, applicable perspective on spirituality. Atmasiddhi Shastra offers just that--a credible and achievable path to self-discovery--surpassing the boundaries of class, religion, nationality or age. A masterclass in spirituality for every modern seeker, the book is a deeply personal experience.

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's succinct commentary on Atmasiddhi Shastra is a confluence of philosophy and practicality, doctrine and devotion, logic and love, with a scientific approach.

The book has been lauded with advance reviews and best wishes from revered saints, industry experts and opinion leaders worldwide including Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and many others.

About the Author

Enlightened Master, spiritual visionary, modern day mystic and humanitarian leader, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji is the founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur--a spiritual organisation for inner transformation with 108 centres across five continents, 250 value education children's centres, and over 90 youth groups.

Born on 26 September, 1966 in Mumbai, India, Pujya Gurudevshri showed signs of divinity at a very young age. An ardent devotee of Shrimad Rajchandraji, blending theory with experience and the head with the heart, Pujya Gurudevshri provides powerful and practical tools to joyfully tread the journey inward. His mastery of the spiritual principles, illuminating wisdom, pure love, rationality, oratory flair and sparkling wit, captivates people of any age or background. Pujya Gurudevshri reveals the deepest truths embedded in a vast array of scriptures. He has authored inspiring books on spirituality, translated in multiple languages.

His unending flow of compassion has blossomed into Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care, offering selfless service and bringing joy to the underprivileged. This international initiative enjoys special consultative status in the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Transforming millions globally, inspiring humanity to seek self-realisation, Pujya Gurudevshri is a 21st century spiritual force, while remaining unmoved Himself--the unmoved mover.

