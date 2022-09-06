Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) - a new age of tech crypto

Edinburgh [UK], September 6 (ANI/PNN): The Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) ecosystem is a new development format for tech start-ups and innovative projects, whose economic model is based on crypto and blockchain technologies, monetization, and tokenization.
As well as businesses that are looking for international promotion and support.
GDTT's future prediction is to reach 1 million people in the next 5 years.
The GDTT's global goal is to bring positive change to Tech business, the economy, and society.
1) The Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) platform, which uses proprietary blockchain and digital assets. The platform is a global information portal for digital crowdfunding, working in conjunction with the Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) exchange.
2) Networking with infrastructure to support innovative projects and start-ups with information, technical, legal, and accounting assistance at all stages of preparation and implementation.
3) Digital Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) exchange of secured and unsecured virtual assets, formalized by local legislation. The Exchange hosts and trades assets of Tech start-ups and Tech projects in token/GDTT and GDTT/top pairs.
Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) is currently working on 4 project
Techturning.com
Eduoze.com
Techexpo2024.com
Techhunt2025.com
Techturning is a technology news website where you can get all the technology news. It is a place where you can find out about the latest tech updates and get to know about all the new technologies that are coming up.
In Eduoze, you can browse thousands of Tech study programs from around the world in Eduoze. Eduoze is a leading platform for students to find and apply for programs that meet their needs. It allows students to search, compare, apply and get notifications on all types of programs, including computer science, engineering, digital marketing, software development, technical marketing, and many more.
The TechExpo2024, a flagship event, provides a distinctive forum for company executives, seasoned technologists, investors, and creative entrepreneurs to exchange ideas on the technological advancements that are reshaping the economic landscape.
For TechHunt2025 to perform better and solve issues during the Twelfth Replenishment of this Event Resources period and beyond, innovation is essential. To inspire colleagues from across the company to consider Innovation and Challenges.
GDTT also have its metaverse programme.
Here's a project overview
Decentralized solution in GDCC network
NFT minting
3D nature of the project with Virtual Reality
Avatar creation
NFT objects minting(For buildings assets, exteriors, etc.)
NFT Marketplace for Collectables
Attributes for the buildings, parts, play area (Like beach volleyball), etc.
Platform's Token in the GDC network
Metaverse Island
Multiple Islands will be available for the Theme Idea >>
Each Island can be owned by any individual or plots on each Island can
be owned
Users can build their buildings or sports centres or any resorts in
the Island
One major island will be having an exclusive resort for users. Where
they can play games, build community, etc.
Avatar
One can create an Avatar to represent themselves inside the virtual
The world as some character
Can customize the entire avatar with the options like Body | Head | Top |
Bottom | Shoes | Accessories Collectibles
Attributes
Players can buy in-game buildings without utility for in-game currency
Players can move from one Island to another
Players can build buildings for any purpose using the builder tool
For more info visit:
https://www.gdttoken.io/
https://techturning.com/
https://eduoze.com/
https://techexpo2024.com/
https://techhunt2025.com/
