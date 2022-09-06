Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) - a new age of tech crypto

Edinburgh [UK], September 6 (ANI/PNN): The Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) ecosystem is a new development format for tech start-ups and innovative projects, whose economic model is based on crypto and blockchain technologies, monetization, and tokenization.

As well as businesses that are looking for international promotion and support.

GDTT's future prediction is to reach 1 million people in the next 5 years.

The GDTT's global goal is to bring positive change to Tech business, the economy, and society.

1) The Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) platform, which uses proprietary blockchain and digital assets. The platform is a global information portal for digital crowdfunding, working in conjunction with the Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) exchange.

2) Networking with infrastructure to support innovative projects and start-ups with information, technical, legal, and accounting assistance at all stages of preparation and implementation.

3) Digital Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) exchange of secured and unsecured virtual assets, formalized by local legislation. The Exchange hosts and trades assets of Tech start-ups and Tech projects in token/GDTT and GDTT/top pairs.

Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) is currently working on 4 project

Techturning.com

Eduoze.com

Techexpo2024.com

Techhunt2025.com

Techturning is a technology news website where you can get all the technology news. It is a place where you can find out about the latest tech updates and get to know about all the new technologies that are coming up.

In Eduoze, you can browse thousands of Tech study programs from around the world in Eduoze. Eduoze is a leading platform for students to find and apply for programs that meet their needs. It allows students to search, compare, apply and get notifications on all types of programs, including computer science, engineering, digital marketing, software development, technical marketing, and many more.

The TechExpo2024, a flagship event, provides a distinctive forum for company executives, seasoned technologists, investors, and creative entrepreneurs to exchange ideas on the technological advancements that are reshaping the economic landscape.

For TechHunt2025 to perform better and solve issues during the Twelfth Replenishment of this Event Resources period and beyond, innovation is essential. To inspire colleagues from across the company to consider Innovation and Challenges.

GDTT also have its metaverse programme.

Here's a project overview

Decentralized solution in GDCC network

NFT minting

3D nature of the project with Virtual Reality

Avatar creation

NFT objects minting(For buildings assets, exteriors, etc.)

NFT Marketplace for Collectables

Attributes for the buildings, parts, play area (Like beach volleyball), etc.



Platform's Token in the GDC network

Metaverse Island

Multiple Islands will be available for the Theme Idea >>

Each Island can be owned by any individual or plots on each Island can

be owned

Users can build their buildings or sports centres or any resorts in

the Island

One major island will be having an exclusive resort for users. Where

they can play games, build community, etc.

Avatar

One can create an Avatar to represent themselves inside the virtual

The world as some character

Can customize the entire avatar with the options like Body | Head | Top |

Bottom | Shoes | Accessories Collectibles

Attributes

Players can buy in-game buildings without utility for in-game currency

Players can move from one Island to another

Players can build buildings for any purpose using the builder tool

For more info visit:

https://www.gdttoken.io/

https://techturning.com/

https://eduoze.com/

https://techexpo2024.com/

https://techhunt2025.com/

