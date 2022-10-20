Global Hospitals, Mumbai organised a 2-day medical conference to discuss Day To Day Issues in Liver Care

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI/ATK): Liver disease affects millions of people worldwide, yet most are unaware they even have it until it's too late. The Liver team at Global Hospitals, Mumbai, has started multiple initiatives and is committed to increasing awareness about undiagnosed Liver diseases and its symptoms while ensuring that those who are already suffering from liver disease have the best possible treatment options and outcomes.

Institute of Liver disease, HPB Surgery & Transplantation at Global Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai, organized a 2-day medical conference "Grand Rounds in Hepatology - a Clinical Approach for Day to Day Issues in Liver Care" where more than 750 digestive diseases specialists from across Regional, National & International arena participated. The specialists shared their experience in managing liver diseases & appreciated the effort taken by the organisers in setting up the conference for clinical management of Hepatology issues. Guest of Honour, Prof. Debra Sudan, Chief Transplant Surgeon, Duke University Hospital, USA, President - International Society of Intestinal Transplant, and Prof. Francois Durand, Head of Liver Transplant and LICU, Hospital Beaujon, Paris, President - International Ascites Club and Mr Anurag Yadav- IHH IOD CEO were among the special faculty present in the conference.

Dr Samir R Shah, Director - Department of Transplant Hepatology, HPB, Liver Intensive Care at the Global Hospital, Mumbai said "India bears the burden of a large population suffering from various liver ailments due to the changing lifestyles. The challenges of managing these conditions in an optimal manner are many, including limitations of resources, hepatologists, and adequate healthcare facilities. With the Grand Rounds, we have tried to address to the Specialists across, issues that they face in trying to identify and treat Liver diseases"



Dr Ameet Mandot, Senior Consultant and Clinical lead - Adult Hepatology and Liver Transplant unit - Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai said "Early diagnosis and treatment of liver disease are essential to improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden on the healthcare system. Liver is the only organ which regrows and therefore changes or modification in one's lifestyle can help with the treatment. Modification in eating habits, following proper exercise regime, taking medications on time and regular follow up with Specialists are steps that patients need to follow to prevent further progression of Liver diseases"

Dr Gaurav Chaubal, HPB Surgery & Liver Transplant at Global Hospital, Parel mentioned that "Not all Liver ailments require surgery. Most of them are managed well medically and only a select few end stage Liver problems require Transplants or surgical intervention. At Global Hospitals, Mumbai, the team is competent in performing all multi organ transplants like small bowel, Liver and Pancreas transplants with world class outcomes"

Dr Vivek Talaulikar, CEO, Global Hospital, Parel added, "Global Hospitals, Mumbai, has been a pioneer in Multi Organ Transplantation and at forefront in research and academics. We are amongst a few centres in India to have an active transplant program for 8 organs. The Grand rounds in Hepatology was organised with the intent to have all the specialists across India exchange best practices and learn from eminent faculty, Prof Debra Sudan and Prof Francois Durrand"

