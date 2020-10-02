Global markets rattled after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Hong Kong, Oct 2 (ANI): Global markets and US stock futures were roiled on Friday by news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

Dow futures were down 445 points or 1.6 per cent, roughly matching their initial move lower after Trump tweeted his condition, reports CNN. S&P 500 futures were down 1.7 per cent and Nasdaq futures were down 2.3 per cent.

CNN said the diagnosis is a destabilising moment that raises questions about the election campaign and the US administration.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am eastern time on Friday. "We will get through this TOGETHER!"



Stocks in Asia Pacific also slid on the news. Japan's Nikkei 225 finished down 0.7 per cent while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.4 per cent.

Other markets in the region including those in India, Hong Kong, mainland China and South Korea were closed for public holidays.

European stocks were lower in morning trading with the FTSE 100 dropping 1 per cent in London while France's CAC 40 shed 2 per cent and Germany's DAX declined 1.1 per cent.

Oil futures also tumbled. US crude futures fell 4.3 per cent to 37.06 dollars per barrel while Brent, the world oil benchmark, lost 4.2 per cent to hit 39.20 dollars per barrel. Both had settled lower on Thursday.

The Japanese yen has already surged and was last trading at about 105 yen per US dollar, up 0.4 per cent. Gold prices were little changed at 1,913 dollars per ounce, according to CNN. (ANI)

