Global meals experience platform 'Coke is Cooking' launched by The Coca-Cola Company, kick-starts in India

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Coca-Cola Company, the world's leading beverage maker, today announced the launch of its first-ever global meals experience platform 'Coke is Cooking'.

The launch marks the beginning of a long-lasting asset, designed to celebrate and encourage the passion for food in each city across the globe. It is an extension of Coca-Cola's global brand platform - Real Magic™ - which invites everyone to celebrate the real magic of togetherness.

The platform has first been launched in India, with Kolkata being the first city across the world to experience the magic of 'Kolkata is Cooking'. The platform will further be scaled globally, and Coca-Cola aims to host 'Coke is Cooking' festivals in one city in the world every week of the year in 2024. With this launch, the Company aims to leverage consumers' passion points of music and food, to connect and engage with them on a deeper level.

Coca-Cola India culminated its first 'Is Cooking' festival in Kolkata's Eco Park on 24th & 25th of September, which celebrated the culinary wonders that the city has to offer. The festival, called "Pet Pujo'r Pandal" also witnessed the presence of a sensational panel of musicians featuring Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Fossils, Anupam Roy, Arko Mukherjee, and Coke Studio Bangla artists, who serenaded audiences with their magical tunes as the city savored mouth-watering delicacies. Coke Studio is a quintessential platform known to elevate India's diversity and culture by bringing together artists from varying backgrounds, and this is the first time the Coke Studio Bangla line-up performed internationally.



Speaking at the first-ever 'Coke is Cooking' event in Kolkata, India, Aabir Chatterjee, Manager, Marketing, Coke Meals, Coca-Cola India, said, "The 'Is Cooking' meals experience is an opportunity to celebrate the magic of eating together. This experience is for our consumers to enjoy delicious food over a chilled Coke & great company - that's how we believe real magic happens everyday!"

Dipanjan Saha, Manager, Frontline Marketing, East CBO & East/Central/South FBO, Coca-Cola India, added, "The timing of the first-ever 'Is Cooking' event in Kolkata worked out beautifully for us, as it coincided with Pujo celebrations and Kolkata's renowned love for food. And we saw this opportunity to bring this story to life through our Coke Pet Pujo'r Pandal."

The festival was infused with a diverse inclusion of food stalls from iconic Kolkata-based restaurants including Mitra Cafe, Arsalan, 6 Ballygunge Place, Aminia, and over 40 more renowned names.

In the coming months, the 'Is Cooking' platform will be taken to cities across Vietnam, Africa, and beyond.

