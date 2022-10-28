Global Meaningful Business Award recognises 13 Indian leaders solving the World's Most Pressing Issues

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Meaningful Business, a global community of progressive leaders combining profit and purpose, has announced the 4th edition of the Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) recognising outstanding contributions from individuals in support of the UN Global Goals. The MB100 includes social entrepreneurs, sustainability leaders, and impact investors from 34 countries. 13 of these leaders are based in India - the highest country representation among the winners.

This year's award received over 750 applications from 80+ countries following a global nomination process. Judged by a panel of 24 experts, including Kimberly Gire, Board Chair, Centre for Global Equality; Nikhil Seth, Exec. Director, UNITAR and Assistant Secretary General, UN; Paul van Zyl, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, The Conduit and Sancia Dalley, SVP, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation. Each nominee was scored across five key areas: Durability, Impact, Innovation, Leadership, and Scope.

The year-round award programme, supported by EY and Hogan Lovells, is designed to help these inspiring leaders achieve their missions and increase their positive impact through pro-bono services, workshops, mentorship, storytelling, and exclusive networking opportunities.

Commenting on the 2022 MB100, Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder & CEO, Meaningful Business, said, "Congratulations to the Indian cohort within this year's MB100, who are demonstrating the power of social entrepreneurship, innovation, and conscious leadership to change the world for the better. These individuals are dedicating their work to tackling the country's most pressing social and environmental issues, providing inspiration to us all."

Shiv Kumar, Founder of Catalyst Group and one of the Indian representatives on the judging panel, said, "India is a hub of innovation and to pick the best among them was a tough call. Those chosen show tremendous potential or are already impacting the Global Goals while being sustainable businesses themselves. Given India's market size and growth trajectory, a very bright future is ahead - for those named in the list and equally for those who are not. These leaders will deliver social, economic, and environmental value, not at the cost of each other."

The 2022 MB100 winners from India are (in alphabetical order):

- Aniket Doegar, Co-Founder & CEO, Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions (India)

- Aradhana Lal, SVP Sustainability & ESG, Lemon Tree Hotels (India)

- Christian Chandran, Global Engagement Leader, Social Responsibility - EMEA & APAC, Amazon (India)

- Deepak Ushadevi, MD & CEO, Ciel & Terre India (India)

- Gayatri Jolly, Founder & CEO, MasterG and Daughters (India)

- Manu Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, Karya (India)

- Sahar Mansoor, Founder & CEO, Bare Necessities Zero Waste Solution (India)

- Sanjay Podder, Global Lead, Technology Sustainability Innovation, Accenture (India)

- Sanket Mehta, Co-Founder & Director, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India (India)



- Shashwat Gangwal, Co-Founder & CEO, InfinityBox (India)

- Srinivas V Bandlamuri, CEO & Director, Aspartika Biotech (India)

- Tejas Sidnal, Founder, Carbon Craft Design (India)

- Vaibhav Lodha, Co-Founder, ftcash (India)

Find out more about the global 2022 MB100 here: www.meaningful.business/mb-100-2022.

Meaningful Business exists to support, connect and inspire progressive leaders dedicated to solving the world's most pressing issues. The community consists of social entrepreneurs, CEOs, impact investors, sustainability heads, humanitarian leaders and academics across 140+ countries, cutting across geography, sector, cause and company size. The platform is designed to help these individuals succeed by providing access to knowledge, connections and resources that help them overcome their key challenges.

To learn more, visit: meaningful.business.

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

EY Ripples, the EY global corporate responsibility program, sets forth a vision to positively impact one billion lives by 2030. Through EY Ripples, individuals and organizations in the EY network can create a positive impact by supporting the next generation workforce, working with impact entrepreneurs, and accelerating environmental sustainability.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

For more information, please visit: ey.com/eyripples.

Consistently ranked among the most innovative law firms in Europe, Hogan Lovells is a bold and distinctive law firm creating valuable solutions for clients around the world, particularly at the intersection of business and government.

Through the firm's industry sector approach, Hogan Lovells' lawyers offer extensive experience and insights, delivering advice and solutions that are underpinned by a deep understanding of the clients' business and the industry in which they operate.

Delivering on its commitments to Diversity & Inclusion and Responsible Business is one of Hogan Lovells' five strategic priorities, on a par with putting clients at the centre of everything it does. The firm also fosters collaboration and innovation to deliver successful results for clients, progress talent, and work towards a sustainable future where people and planet prosper. The firm scales impact through developing strategic partnerships, and collaborating with clients on many levels, above and beyond legal work.

