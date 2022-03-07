Global Student Centre opens up its first office in Pune

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/ATK): Global Student Centre (GSC), a student engagement service provider aiming to facilitate smooth journey for students, opened their first office in Pune this week.

GSC has developed a process that breaks down students' application journey down into smaller, more accessible chunks. They work with UK universities to simplify student admissions, application screening, compliance, and arrivals.



GSC engages with thousands of students weekly and in the process we gain valuable insight -- these data points get fed back into proprietary tech-powered processes, ensuring positive results. At the same time, repetitive tasks that add little value but take away precious time and effort, are processed out.

The event was organised by QuinDara events.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

