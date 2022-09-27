Global Summit 2022 on World Peace held at World Trade Centre, Dubai

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/PNN): The International Peace Day Celebration, by the Council for Universal Peace, which is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is held at Sheikh Rashid Tower World Trade Centre, Dubai. The summit was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum and was presided over by Khaled Al Maeena, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the summit, His Highness Sheik Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum said, "It's the right time to work together for Global Peace and Bond beyond boundaries.

In his presidential address, Khaled Al Maeena said that the present world needs Peace through Acceptance which is a higher level of broader mind.

The Secretary General of the Council for Universal Peace, Dr Mitsuaki Sugie, Japan, congratulated the awardees online.

Bharat Mahan Dr Mohammed Khan has been awarded as 'World Peace Leader' by the Council. Dr Khan, a Global Media Celebrity, and the Secretary General of Dennysworld.Inc. is promoting events like FIFA World Cups and Olympics, Global summits like Reo+20 United Nation's sustainable development, UAE Energy Strategy 2030, Arab Health Congress, Dubai Air show, and Emirates Japan 2020. A Golden Appreciation Certificate by UAE Government, and also been awarded as "Bharath Mahan" by India Government. Gold medal winner for Media and events at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



The Council unanimously elected Dr Denny Thomas as the 'Global Peace Ambassador' for his outstanding contributions to Global Peace and Oneness. Dr Denny Thomas, President of DennysWorld Inc., is a scholar in Human Science and Peace and a philanthropist who travels across the world and has dedicated his life to a sustainable and peaceful Earth.

The Global Peace awardees list included Padma Vibhooshan Sri Sri Ravishankar,

Padmashree Sadguru H. H. Brahmeshanandacharya Swamiji, Padma Bhooshan Dr A. R. Rahman, Helal Saeed Al Marri, Essa Abdulla Al Ghurair, Abdulaziz Mohammed Hassan, H.E. Majid Mohammed Aljarwan, Sir Dr Sohan Roy, Dr Anil Mathew of Dennysworld, Dr Shamim A Khan, Dr Lisa Sohanpal - Canada, Manzoor Ali Sayed Rays 3D, Arabo Bakary Yerima - Paraguay, Marven J. Payne -USA, Adv. Shanker Narayan Velu and others.

After receiving the World Peace Award, Padmashree Sadguru Brameshanandha Maharaj expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Royal Family members for their 'Great Vision' in accepting and respecting the diverse culture and faiths of the world.

