Global Venture Platform Startup-O's Co-Founder and CEO Anuj Jain joins Advisory Board of Leading E-Commerce Enabler Assiduus Global

Delaware [US], June 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Assiduus Global has invited Anuj Jain, Co-Founder, and CEO of Singapore-based Startup-O, to the company's Board of Advisors to help guide the company through its next stage of rapid growth in D2C brand marketplaces.

Anuj specializes in engineering growth, scaling technology ventures, and enabling transitions. He will leverage his strong roots in FMCG industry, his understanding of brand building, supply chain & GTM strategy coupled with his deep experience in the technology and venture space, where he is involved in enabling founders to build world-class companies at Startup-O.

With over 20 years of overall experience with 'Go-To-Market' strategy and execution roles across 14 countries in Asia, Anuj has held leadership positions and managed multi-cultural commercial teams for FMCG institutions like Procter & Gamble, Glaxo SmithKline Beecham, Wipro & BIC. His last corporate tenure at BIC saw the company grow its presence in over 50,000 retail stores and his legacy involved establishing this iconic brand into some of the toughest North Asian markets such as Japan and South Korea.

In the last 8 years, Anuj has reinvented himself in the technology innovation industry with cross-border scaling & venture investments specialization. He has developed a strong connection with the founder community and various institutional players of the startup ecosystem in Asia.



Assiduus Founder, CEO, Dr Somdutta Singh adds, "We are pleased to welcome Anuj to the Assiduus Board. Anuj's deep experience in high-technology global businesses with strong oversight will be invaluable to Assiduus as we grow our business and pursue our mission across the globe. As a trusted advisor, Anuj will provide strategic guidance on Assiduus' solutions, products, strategies, and technology innovations."

Prior to executing the vision of the Startup-O platform that brings in a systematic, data-driven, and inclusive approach to investing & scaling promising startups, Anuj has led the successful expansion of an F&B SaaS product across the SE Asian markets. He has also formally trained over 200+ Asian startups via a series of structured boot camps and actively speaks to founders at leading forums and institutions.

When asked about joining Assiduus Global, Anuj stated, "I'm looking forward to working with an inspiring founder like Som and team Assiduus to help further accelerate their strong momentum and provide the best counsel for fuelling their well-deserved growth."

Originally from India, Anuj resides in Singapore with his family since 2002. He holds an MBA degree from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research in India, an executive program from INSEAD along with his graduation degree with honors in Physics from the University of Delhi. He firmly holds the belief in 'Paying it Forward' and is passionate about enabling deserving founders reach their potential.

