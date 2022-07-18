Global Vysya Business Legends launched in Hyderabad to support and aid businesses of Arya Vysyas in India and abroad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI/PNN): A unique business platform has been formed exclusively for the Arya Vysyas from the Telugu Community to aid and support the community's businesses on the theme of 'give to get.'

The 'Global Vysya Business Legends' (GVBL) platform was launched in Hyderabad, along with three business chapters for the First Time in India, an official website, and a Digital business directory covering Arya Vysyas businessmen and entrepreneurs from India and around the world on July 16.

The first-of-its-kind global platform for the Arya Vysya has been founded by nine founders from the community. They include founder and Global CEO, Rajashekhar Manchi, founder and Global COO Kacham Ramu, founder and Global CMO Srikanth Katakam, founder and Global CSO Nagaraj Kacham, founder and Global CFO Krishna Mohan, founder and Global CDO Arun Teja, founder and Global CIO Akula Santosh, founder and Global CPO Nagesh Kumar, and founder and Global CWO Radha Kiran Chikoti.

Rajashekhar Manchi Founder & Global CEO Appointed the Global Leadership Team and announced their roles and responsibilities. GVBL logo was launched on 10th July by Founders and it was parallely launched by Nagaraj Kacham (Chief Strategy officer) launched GVBL Logo At valley of flowers, 12100 ft above sea level Uttarakhand.

GVBL is a one-of-a-kind business development platform where businessmen from the Arya Vysya community can enhance their abilities, expand their networks, meet new individuals from the community, collaborate, and foster a culture of aiding other Vysya business owners.

Members of the GVBL have the opportunity to grow their business skills, update their strategies, learn from other members, collaborate and explore various strategic partnership opportunities, expand their businesses globally, develop meaningful relationships with high-calibre business professionals, and discover new avenues for business and personal development.

The GVBL was launched at a grand function organised in Hyderabad at Hotel Daspalla, that was attended by the who's who of the Arya Vysyas from India and across the world Boggarapu Dayanand MLC in the government of Telangana were invited as the chief guest.



Other dignitaries invited as the guest of honour were Meela Jayadev director of Sudhakar PVC, A Laxminarayana Chairman of TSIDC, Koleti Damodar chairman of Police Housing corporation, G Chandrashekar founder chairman of Ashtalaxmi temple, Ramarao Manepally from Manepally Jewellers, Vijay Kumar MD of Vasavi Group and Gampa Nageshwer Rao Motivational speaker and Founder of Impact Foundation, NNR Dreamscape Chairman Nagaraju garu as Special Guest. The Event was powered by NNR Dreamscape and Snigdh as event was event partner.



The GVBL has been launched with the mission of growing together and benefiting from each other's contacts and network and emerging as strong businessmen and entrepreneurs in India and across the world.

The three business chapters launched by GVBL namely GVBL Pranava, GVBL Avighna, and GVBL Skandha will help scale up the business networking and growth among its Arya Vysyas members.

In the GVBL Pranava chapter, GVBL has appointed Prasad Jilla as the chairman, Srinivas Gada vice-chairman (operations), and Ravi Kondoori vice chairman (finance). For GVBL Avighna chapter, Satish Kuna has been appointed as the chairman, Shyam Madugula vice-chairman (operations), and Singirikonda Sandeep vice-chairman (Finance). For the GVBL Skandha chapter, Keshav Gunda is the chairman; Lakshman Daitha is the vice-chairman (operations) and Hima Bindu vice-chairman (Finance).

Rajashekar Manchi, founder and CEO of GVBL said, "GVBL is not just a business network but a full-fledged platform for the members to learn, interact, share and grow together". "GVBL will be in the forefront to help many Vysya run businesses and increase their presence in India and the world with more opportunities and tremendous growth."

Kacham Ramu, founder, and chief operating officer (COO) said, "We will be taking the GVBL to a new level of success. All the founders of the platform are always accessible to members from any part of the world. We will be contributing to our business chapters with the full measure of devotion and with 100 percent commitment to growth as a theme."

Sri Nagaraju Founder chairman of NNR Dreamscape said, "I extend all my best wishes and success to the newly formed GVBL platform for the Arya Vysyas in India and abroad. The platform will go a long way in helping the members to interact, network, and grow with each other in the field of business. This is the first time that such a global level platform has been formed exclusively for the Vysyas."

Srikanth Katakam Global CMO mentioned that at GVBL "We are empowering every individual with Digital presence by offering them microwebsites, arranging business development trainings every month and also with GVBL News Members get a value added mileage, There are various creative and unique marketing activities, initiatives which will be taken in order to grow the business for the year 2022-23, He also added his vision as Membership & Marketing Head to Expand GVBL to 5 chapters by this year end and 10 chapters by 2023."

Boggarapu Dayanand MLC in the government of Telangana said, "I am highly delighted and happy to attend the launch event of GVBL. I could see happy faces from the Arya Vysya community who gathered for such a global event. I congratulate the founders of GVBL for taking such a unique initiative for growing the business of their community members

Rajashekhar Manchi Founder & CEO of GVBL has also launched the app and a Unique GVBL News - Media House and News publishing platforms www.gvblnews.com which will be an exclusive news portal which covers the achievements of GVBL Members. Digital Connect is the official Strategic Digital Marketing & PR Partner for Global Vysya Business Legends and are the developers for GVBL Website & GVBL News app, we are working towards each and every GVBL Member Digital Growth Said Nikeelu Gunda (Founder & CEO - Digital Connect).

Srikanth Katakam ( Founder & Chief Marketing Officer ) of GVBL Announced " Arya Vysya Business Owners can get an international advantage Business Growth by Joining GVBL, enrolling themself at http://www.gvbl.net/ or can contact GVBL National Headquarters Support at 8143590591.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

