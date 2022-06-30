Globalloy upgrades to MVP platform within a month of launching its beta version

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/SRV): Globalloy, a tech-based B2B platform aimed at connecting MSMEs to the global export market, has launched the MVP within a month of launching its beta version.

Globalloy, part of Rarepixel Ventures (P) Limited, was founded by Nishant Garg. The idea was incepted in February 2022 with the objective to empower Indian MSMEs in the manufacturing and export sector. The founder wanted to create a platform to connect Indian MSMEs to sell raw materials to global players who are not directly accessible to them.

Globalloy was registered in early March 2022 and the beta version of the platform went live in April 2022. Under the able leadership of the Founder and CEO, Nishant Garg, and a team of seasoned professionals Globalloy was able to generate a revenue of more than Rupees 1 crore within the first 100 days of its operation.



The propelling factor behind Globalloy's success is the industry experience of the founder and management. With more than a decade of experience in the steel manufacturing and export industry, Nishant Garg was able to identify the gaps in the export process and the obstacles that hinder the growth of MSMEs. The amalgamation of industry knowledge and tech is aiding the brand to work towards the government's initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat and enable Indian MSMEs to compete at par with global enterprises.

"The vision of the company is to connect every MSME to the global markets by enabling them to export in a fast, easy and cost-effective manner. This is a huge undertaking as the volume of MSMEs in the manufacturing industry in India is close to 6.3 crores but only 1.5 lac MSMEs are exporting, which is less than 3 per cent. Our mission is to increase the numbers drastically in the coming 5 years which in turn will also increase the foreign reserves of India and boost the economy of the country by generating employment", said Nishant Garg.

Globalloy is now focused on increasing sales by many folds. With its presence in Asia, America, and Europe and a wide network of agents, customers, and suppliers in association with the company, the brand is being able to utilize its resources to multiply sales.

