GlowRoad announces Shubh Aarambh Sale, to start on September 23, 2022

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GlowRoad, one of India's leading social commerce companies, announced today that its annual 'Shubh Aarambh' sale will begin on September 23 with a 24-hours early access for its users having Platinum membership. More than 60 lakh users (home entrepreneurs, small business owners, influencers) will be able to enjoy special deals on lakhs of products across 300+ categories during the sale that ends on September 30, 2022. They will be able to get sarees and kurtis starting Rs 149, artificial jewellery and fashion accessories starting Rs 89, home decor products starting Rs 79, electronics and mobiles accessories starting Rs 49, amongst many more.



GlowRoad provides its users including homemakers, young adults, small retailers, influencers, small business owners and others, a means to become digital entrepreneurs and earn from the comfort of their homes or anywhere by leveraging the power of social media. Tens of thousands of GlowRoad sellers from all over India will be participating in this sale and showcasing their products.

Kunal Sinha, CEO - GlowRoad said, "Our vision at GlowRoad is to expand access to digital commerce for lakhs of entrepreneurs and small businesses across India. With the Shubh Aarambh Sale, we are presenting an opportunity for tens of thousands of our sellers to showcase their products to lakhs of GlowRoad users across India. The festive season is an important time of the year for all entrepreneurs and we want to help them serve end customers and grow their business."

GlowRoad has recently introduced zero commission for sellers

GlowRoad which was acquired by Amazon earlier this year, had recently introduced zero commission for new and existing sellers to help them bring more of their selection online without worrying about the fees for listing and selling their products. They only pay for applicable shipping and logistics services.



Special deals for new users

New entrepreneurs who have joined GlowRoad from September 1, 2022, as users will get up to Rs 250 discount on their first 4 orders. Users with Platinum membership will get 24-hour early access to the sale.

Special deals every day during Shubh Aarambh sale

In addition to deals on lakhs of products across 300+ categories, special deals will be unveiled every day during this sale period.

GlowRoad users stand to win host of prizes with Leaderboard Awards

GlowRoad will also be rewarding the top-performing users during the 'Shubh Aarambh' sale. GlowRoad has launched Leaderboard Awards, as part of which its users will be able to win exciting prizes including a car, scooter, LED TVs amongst more. Top 2000 users at GlowRoad on the leaderboard with maximum number of orders during this sale will get assured rewards.

