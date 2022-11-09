Gnani.ai appoints Sanjay Pai as Chief Revenue Officer

Bangalore (Karnataka), November 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gnani.ai, a global frontrunner in Conversational AI and customer service automation today announced the appointment of Sanjay Pai as the Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Sanjay will be responsible for growing and spearheading business development initiatives and advancing and strengthening Gnani.ai's strategic growth across international markets.

Sanjay brings over two decades of experience in sales and business development in the Enterprise Communications space coupled with the right technical knowledge. He has held leadership roles in organizations such as Avaya, Genesys, and Alcatel Lucent Enterprise.

Ganesh Gopalan, Co-founder, Gnani.ai mentioned, "Our Unified Conversational AI CX platform has seen great adoption among customers and Sanjay's presence will help spur Gnani.ai's focus on growth and adding value to customers across the globe."



Detailing his appointment, Sanjay Pai, Chief Revenue Officer Gnani.ai, said, "I am extremely happy to take on this role with Gnani.ai as its Unified Conversational AI CX platform with proprietary speech engines and NLP technologies have the potential to disrupt the contact center software market. The era of automation-led new age CX is here to stay for long and I look forward to furthering the reach and development of the organization and people as the company continues its journey to becoming the leading conversational player globally."

Gnani.ai, a SAMSUNG ventures-funded deep-tech company, is a leader in the voice-led conversational AI automation space. Gnani.ai's unified CX conversational AI platform covers a complete automation and analytics experience covering omni-channel conversational AI automation, voice authentication, agent assist and Omnichannel Analytics.

