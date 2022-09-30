GO 111 impacting your dream of purchasing a home? Say Goodbye to your worries

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/PNN): Hyderabad has been providing high returns to real estate owners. This is not surprising considering that Hyderabad has emerged as the city to look out for in recent years. The city acts as a base to all the major tech firms in the country and offers employment opportunities to thousands of people. Software giants like Tata Consultancy Services have also seen the progress made by Hyderabad and have set up a campus in the city.

The city is also witnessing holistic growth and all the areas in the city are witnessing a price hike. The Southern part of the city which includes areas like Vanasathalipuram, LB Nagar and Injapur have seen exponential growth. Investors are also looking at areas like BN Reddy Nagar, Sahebnagar Kalan and Gurram Guda favorably. These areas are at a close proximity to the fast-developing Nagarjuna Sagar Road and are attracting multiple plot owners, who consider these regions as a secure investment.

Experts are glad to note that the city of Hyderabad has bounced back from the real-estate slump that was created by GO 111. Experts feel that the GO 111 has made a positive impact on plots situated within the Outer Ring Road. They suggest that neither retention nor revocation of GO 111 will have any impact on the properties within GO 111. While retention will lead to an increase in demand, revocation will lead to an appreciation of value. In any case, property holders need not worry. In fact, experts have already assured GHMC-approved plot owners that their property will not be impacted by GO 111.



Inter-city commute is also going to become easier with the upcoming Metro station in the Southern part of Hyderabad. Considering all these factors it would not be wrong to say that this is the perfect time to look for investment within the Outer Ring Road.

Prospective buyers should waste no time in making enquiries since the scheme ha already acquired the keen interest of people from around the country. Investing in properties within Outer Ring Road now, can secure your future and deliver substantial returns.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

