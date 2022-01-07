Goa Institute of Management records 100 per cent Placements; IT, ITES & BIFS companies among top recruiters

Panjim (Goa) [India], January 7 (ANI/PR Newswire): Rated amongst the top 4 B-Schools in India by Positive Impact Ratings (PIR), Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has delivered stellar placement records for the 2020-22 batch.

Despite a raging pandemic, GIM registered 100 per cent placements in all four of its most popular post-graduate management programs PGDM, PGDM- Healthcare Management, PGDM- Big Data Analytics, and PGDM- Banking Insurance and Financial Services.

Interestingly, its PGDM Big Data Analytics graduate fetched a package of a whopping rupees 30.17 Lakh Per Annum (LPA), the highest ever in its history. Management graduates from other streams as well found lucrative career opportunities from a pool of companies.

The institute also posted a 12 percent rise in average CTC of its flagship PGDM programme compared to offers received last year. This year the highest salary for PGDM students stood at 27.80 LPA.

The inaugural batch of PGDM (BIFS), introduced in 2020, also completed 100 percent placements with a median CTC of 11 LPA and the highest salary of 17.20 LPA.



More than 70 companies participated in its campus recruitment drive and offered attractive packages to talented graduates. As per reports, the highest CTC for PGDM Healthcare Management touched rupees 26 lakhs (50 per cent more than last year's highest package).

Sector-wise, the highest number of offers came from Information Technology (IT) and IT Enabled Services (ITES) companies, followed by Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services (BIFS) companies. Other top sectors included FMCG, Retail, Healthcare, etc.

While speaking with GIM's director Dr Ajit Parulekar regarding this admirable achievement and the impact made by GIM graduates in the business world, he said, "I am happy to see our students achieve this; it's our constant endeavor to build competence in our students through practice so that they think not just from a business point of view but also from a social impact viewpoint. It is about socially conscious capitalism and how best we can positively impact society. A thousand students study from this campus, and if we look at the positive imprint that each one can contribute towards society, I think the multiplier effect is going to do the job for the world."

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is a leading business school focused on transforming and improving management education. GIM is rated among the top 4 Best B-Schools for the world in the Positive Impact Rating 2021. Established in 1993, with Late Fr. Romuald D'Souza as the founding director. The institute currently offers full-time and part-time PGDM programs, Healthcare Management (HCM), Big-Data Analytics (BDA), Banking, Insurance and Financial Services (BIFS), and Fellowship Program in Management (FPM).

It was recently ranked 35th in the category of top B-Schools in India by NIRF rankings (Govt. of India).

Contact: Abhijit Patil, abhijit@gim.ac.in, 8806374999

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

