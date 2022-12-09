Goa to witness the biggest Pilates Festival presented by Yasmin Karachiwala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yasmin Karachiwala, India's leading celebrity Pilates instructor, announces her 4th Pilates festival. The Pilates Festival India will be held at the Westin in Goa, from the 2nd to the 5th of February 2023. This health and wellness retreat is open to everyone; both novice and expert alike can broaden their knowledge of what Pilates is by attending. Attendees will train with International Pilates master instructors, and in the process also enjoy a rejuvenating retreat at a forest clad luxury hotel, to embody their best self.

Yasmin Karachiwala has founded Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image (YKBI) and has over three decades+ of experience in the fitness industry. Her roster of clients includes the A-List of Bollywood like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hardik Pandya, Vaani Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Kiara Advani and many more counting. The BASI (Body Arts and Science International) certified instructor is the pioneer of the Pilates physical fitness system in India. It is because of her commitment to the cause of Pilates that she has curated PFI (Pilates Festival India) where she invites instructors from all over the world to teach with her.

"Pilates Festival India has been my dream for many years, and it finally became a reality 5 years ago. Each year, we try and get better, try and add more value, and outdo ourselves from the previous year," Says Yasmin Karachiwala, curator of the festival. "I want PFI to deepen your knowledge of what Pilates is, to push you to your fitness limits and to expand the possibilities of your physical horizons & have fun. I hope that you will enjoy the 4 days as much as we have enjoyed planning it for you. We are committed to making this the best fitness retreat you have ever attended."



Over the span of 4 days, attendees will participate in 11 dynamic Pilates sessions coached by international Pilates master trainers and engage in activities that will be in part exciting and challenging. The list of activities includes Aerial Pilates, Gyrokinesis, and Cardiolates, among others, the core concepts of which one can inculcate in their daily life. Attendees will also work with varied props such as foam rollers, barre equipment, magic circle, trampolines, hammocks and fletcher towels.

The sprawling luxury hotel, merely 2 km from the beach in exotic Goa, lends itself as the perfect location to host the retreat. There is a specially curated food menu as well as exceptional evening entertainment. The first night includes an event centered on Sufi whirling, the second night will see a musical concert take place and the retreat will conclude with an awards ceremony. The hotel itself includes a spa, a 24-hour gym, an outdoor pool and a kid's clubhouse; amenities which can be easily accessed by the attendees.

Previous years have seen the coming together of 250+ participants, 14+ celebrity promoters 6+ wellness and nutrition experts, with 1.6 million people reached digitally. To register for the festival please visit www.bodyimage.in and to learn more about it follow pilates festival india on Instagram.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

