Godfrey Phillips India's Digital Supply Chain Initiative LEAP has gone live

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, the flagship company of Modi Enterprises, announced the go-live of its digital supply chain initiative, LEAP. With this one-of-its-kind initiative, the company has improved its decision-making and capabilities to make rapid modifications in tandem with market changes, and made a significant leap into the future.



Launched in August 2021, LEAP is the transformational end-to-end digital supply chain program designed to ensure seamless, integrated business planning (IBP) processes. It is built on the o9 platform which breaks silos across organization, enables transparent planning, covers end-to-end supply chain processes - from demand forecasting to dispatch planning, and enables full control tower visibility for all Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). LEAP is designed to transform the entire supply chain process by re-inventing key processes - a necessity after COVID led disruptions in supply chain and high variability in demand and supply.



Godfrey Phillips undertook extensive internal assessment of supply chain management solution requirements and options available, over a period of six months, to develop LEAP. The solution enables real-time market insights, facilitating revenue and supply analytics, and provides Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML)-powered forecasting, and digitalizes the IBP process. The cloud-based transformational solution is also equipped with scenario modeling capabilities to assess the financial trade-off between opportunities and risks. It also facilitates an updated market knowledge by using leading demand indicators and constructing an outside-in perspective of the market.





Speaking about LEAP's success since its launch, Sharad Aggarwal, CEO, Godfrey Phillips, said, "Our vision is to be a cut above the rest. We are equipping ourselves with future-ready solutions. LEAP is a significant move in that direction. We strive to establish a best-in-class digital planning platform to deliver enhanced business performance - with advanced service levels, reduced inventory, and improved collaboration, as well as a significant increase in productivity; at the same time enabling us to embed process orientation in our ways of working - a necessary pre-requisite for our ambitious growth plans in the coming years. LEAP is at the center of our multi-year, organization-wide digital transformation program, involving all business processes, key functions, and external interfaces, including distributors. Our cross-functional team - comprising supply chain, sales & distribution, marketing, manufacturing, finance, commercial, IT, and analytics teams - is driving this program. LEAP is a key component of our overall digital transformation journey and technology vision that will seamlessly improve customer, sales and supply chain touch-points and impact the overall business performance in a holistic manner."



LEAP will enable GPI to move to a digital IBP process. With the o9 platform setup and usage of the end-to-end digital supply chain process, the company will pivot to a Digital Operating Model (DOM) that captures the full value of AI and data. The cloud-based o9 platform is based on an Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) architecture - a digital twin of the complete supply chain creating market and operations data & knowledge - a multi-dimensional model that enables propagation of changes and details across the supply chain verticals and roles, thereby enabling scalability and performance. With a solution like LEAP, Godfrey Phillips India is now future-ready.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

