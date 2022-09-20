Godrej & Boyce partners with Pando to unify fulfillment, optimize logistics operations and reduce their carbon footprint

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group has partnered with Pando, the market leader in supply chain technology to digitally transform their logistics and fulfillment operations to contribute to their sustainability goals.



In continuation with their sustainability initiatives, Godrej & Boyce is embarking on a drive to reduce carbon footprint across fulfillment operations by optimizing their logistics, vehicle utilization, and emissions, and decisively moving towards a paperless supply chain. They are doing this by harnessing the AI and ML-powered optimization intelligence of Pando's Fulfillment Cloud platform.



Godrej & Boyce is reinforcing their digital transformation using Pando's Fulfillment Cloud to

- Reduce fuel cost per ton in dispatched shipments across their supply chain network by rightsizing trucks with optimal material selection, (based on density, stacking rules, and other constraints)

- Get 100 per cent visibility and real-time tracking of their shipments with milestone updates



- Digitize their freight procurement and payment process with billing automation, invoice audit and reconciliation

- Harmonize interactions and engagement with all internal and external network partners across their value chain in a unified platform for seamless collaboration and improved efficiency

- Move towards a paperless supply chain

"At Godrej & Boyce, we believe in making strategic investments in technologies to become an insights-driven digital-first organization. As we are focusing on creating sustainable value, we have also embarked on a digital transformation journey for a self-reliant supply chain. We are looking to leverage Pando's powerful platform to digitalize, optimize, and scale operations. With Pando, we look forward to an end-to-end supply chain visibility & freight optimization helping us to go paperless, reduce carbon footprint, and empower our teams to excel."

- Poorav Sheth, Chief Digital Officer, Godrej & Boyce

"Godrej & Boyce's vision and clarity of purpose in building a self-reliant and sustainable business is truly remarkable. Pando is excited to partner with Godrej & Boyce to reap sustainable value as they embark on their digital transformation journey. This partnership is a testament and a reassurance in our mission to make products more accessible, affordable, and sustainable."

- Parvesh Ghai, CRO - APAC, PandoCorp

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

