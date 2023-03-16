Godrej Tyson Foods showcases its extensive portfolio of Yummiez and Real Good Chicken at AAHAR 2023

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL), a joint venture of Godrej Agrovet Limited and Tyson Foods, U.S.A, participated at the 37th AAHAR - The International Food and Hospitality Fair, New Delhi, to showcase the product portfolio of its two prominent brands - 'Real Good Chicken' and 'Godrej Yummiez'. Both brands are amongst the most preferred brands of players operating in HoReCa category.

Godrej Yummiez offers a range of over 50+ frozen vegetarian and non-vegetarian ready-to-cook products. Real Good Chicken is a pre-cut fresh chicken brand. At AAHAR 2023, GTFL displayed recent launches of Yummiez (Crispy Potato Starz, Paneer Pops etc) and Real Good Chicken for QSR and B2B segments, while also showcasing its strength of backward integration. With Godrej's expertise in the supply chain and Tyson's capabilities in vertically integrated poultry processing, GTFL focuses on delivering the growing demand for quality poultry in India and caters to QSRs, hotels, restaurants, and cafes.

As responsible manufacturers and marketers in the frozen food category, GTFL invests in research and development-led innovations. Frozen with the method of IQF or individual quick-freezing technology, the brand ensures the highest quality standards in taste, hygiene, and health, while constantly researching what consumers like.



Speaking on participating at AAHAR 2023, Mohit Marwaha, AVP - Yummiez, Godrej Tyson Foods, said, "Godrej Yummiez and Real Good Chicken are amongst the most trusted and preferred brands used by prominent players operating in the HoReCa and QSR categories. Coming from the house of Godrej, both brands are trusted for their quality and wide product assortment. AAHAR is one of the biggest B2B Asia's best-known trade shows. Our presence at AAHAR provides us with an opportunity to showcase our wide portfolio of products across both brands to our visitors from India and abroad. Through this expo, we aim to have fruitful conversations and grow our business while engaging with new as well as existing B2B customers from the industry."



Godrej Tyson offers great tasting, safe, and affordable protein products through household favourite brands 'Real Good Chicken' and 'Yummiez'. With innovative food solutions at world-class standards customized for local tastes, GTFL caters to India's expanding food industry, quick service restaurants, and the universe of modern retailers. The company is committed to keep developing more products, boost its B2B presence and penetrate across geographies.

GTFL is a joint venture of Godrej Agrovet Limited and Tyson Foods, U.S.A since 2008.

