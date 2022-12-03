Godwoken to host first ever Premier Indian BlockchainXGaming Conference in Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI/GPRC): Aiming to educate the blockchain gaming community, Canada-based Godwoken Games, the world's first modular gaming Blockchain and infrastructure building platform is organizing the first edition of the Premier Indian BlockchainXGaming Conference in Bangalore. Co-organised by Nervos Foundation, the knowledge-based event is the first of its kind and most sought-after for aspiring coders and techies looking to enter the exciting world of blockchain gaming. The one-day conference is being held at The Den on 5th December 2022.

Over 500 participants including Blockchain experts and technology innovators are expected to attend the Premier BlockchainXGaming Conference. In order to create awareness around Blockchain gaming, the on ground event will also witness sessions on emergence of advanced technology, use of cutting-edge technology and the potential that lies in Blockchain-based gaming.

Elaborating about the conference, Anubha Maneshwar, Developer Education and Events Manager, Godwoken Games, said, "India is a very promising market for Blockchain-based gaming and we are excited to organize the first Blockchain gaming conference to create awareness around innovation and its use in the gaming space. We at Godwoken want to reach out to the gaming community, developers, professional coders, tech experts and aspirants with this unique event as we are committed to support them with our innovative tools and ecosystem and allow them to develop new-age games. The conference will showcase the latest technologies, techniques to use innovative tools and processes to create new games."

A workshop as a part of the conference will also be held where the participants will be able to see how can they create their own game and integrate it with a Blockchain. In addition, numerous sessions will be offered on key themes, including:

- Marketing of game



- Community Building

- Creating Cross-Chain Apps

The event is being organised in collaboration with Dotbit, Filecoin, Chainsafe, Valist.io, Band Protocol along with community partners like GirlScript Foundation, Yokaiswap, Web3Conf India, Web3 Meetup India, Hyderabad DAO and Build Club.

Please visit events.godwoken.com to register for the conference

Godwoken Game+ Blockchain is a 100 per cent EVM-compatible L2 optimistic rollup on the secure L1 Nervos Blockchain. It offers permission less deployment of games on top of an open-source design through complete ecosystem support.

The Nervos Foundation is an open-sourced public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

