Gokaldas Exports clocks revenue of Rs 370 crore in Q4

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): Gokaldas Exports, one of the largest organised apparel manufacturers catering to global brands in over 50 countries, has reported revenue from operations at Rs 370 crore during the quarter ended March.

It had clocked a turnover of Rs 358 crore in Q4 FY20. The company said major apparel consuming markets have started returning to normalcy, resulting in a healthy order book.

Profit after tax but before exceptional items moved up to Rs 16 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 6 crore in the year-ago period.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to Rs 38 crore from Rs 30 crore.

The company reduced the net debt by Rs 38 crore during the year FY21, keeping net debt at Rs 166 crore compared to Rs 204 crore as on March 31, 2020.

Managing Director Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi said the company consciously reduced its exposure to Indian retail customers to minimise credit risk.

"We ensure high efficiency in our manufacturing process, controlled our costs well, contained working capital deployed and improved connect with our customers," he said.

"The outlook for the industry is positive. This is already reflecting in our strong order book for the quarters ahead." (ANI)

