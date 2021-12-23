GoKhana, a SaaS platform for end-to-end management of corporate cafeterias, has raised 1.1 million USD in a Pre-Series A round

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Founded by Ankur Marda, Ashish Marballi and Hitesh Sarda in 2017, GoKhana digitizes operations of institutional food-courts by introducing efficiencies and making the entire food-ordering process convenient, efficient and contactless.

GoKhana is present in 11 cities with contracts translating to 1M-plus active users, with a strong pipeline to ramp it up to 5M-plus active users. The solution brings together corporate partners, their employees and corporate food suppliers on a single technology platform.



The current round was led by GRM Foodkraft Private Ltd (GFK), a subsidiary of GRM Overseas Limited. "The company's strategic investment in GoKhana is an important milestone in our efforts towards strengthening our 10X Brand presence in the domestic market as well as maximising the retail outreach," said Atul Garg, Managing Director, GFK.



The round saw participation from existing investors and also included some notable HNIs like Mekin Maheshwari (Udhyam Learning Foundation, Ex. Flipkart), Satyen Vallabh Patel (Sahyadri Industries), Pankaj Prasoon (Multi-Dimensional Entrepreneur) , Israr Ali Khan (Global Investor), Sachin Agarwal (PTC Industries), Chetan Agrawal (G. R. Group of Industries) and C. S. Nitin (Cothas Coffee).





"GoKhana will use the pre-Series A funds to pursue growth opportunities across India, and to enter new verticals in the burgeoning institutional catering space," said Ankur Marda, Co-founder and CEO of GoKhana. He added, "With employees returning to office campuses in a phased manner, contactless operations in corporate cafeterias has become inevitable. And GoKhana is well positioned with a host of contactless solutions for our corporate partners."



The investment comes on the heels of large corporate contracts captured by GoKhana in recent months, cementing its position as one of the leading SaaS providers for cafeteria digitization in India.



With marquee clients and operations in eleven cities across India, GoKhana is today the fastest-growing cafeteria technology platform in India. In keeping with the company's "technology-first" philosophy, GoKhana has introduced multiple industry-first features to help the cafeteria ecosystem become more efficient, and safe in the post-pandemic world.



The funds will help GoKhana on deep integration with its strategic partners. GoKhana has multiple partnerships to help its users optimize their supply chain, provide contactless experience on vending machines, help customers achieve sustainability goals & reduce food wastage & help corporates neutralize virus (including but not limited to Covid) at workplace. GoKhana will further use the funding to fuel its continuous innovation culture, bringing other novel services to its corporate customers - at work, at home, and in restaurants.

