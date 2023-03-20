Gold deposits found in Odisha's Deogarh: Pralhad Joshi in Parliament

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): A Geological Survey of India (GSI) field visit during 2018-19 in Adash block of Deogarh district in Odisha revealed the presence of gold as an associated metal, along with copper, Minister of Coal and Pralhad Joshi informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"Geological Survey of India (GSI), during Field Season Programme [FSP] 2018-19 carried out 'general exploration' (G2) for base metal in Adash block, Deogarh district of Odisha which revealed presence of gold as an associated metal, along with copper," he said in a written reply.

The Geological Survey of India has established an indicated resource of 0.90 MT (metric tonne) at 0.97 ppm (parts per million) of ores of gold in the Adash block.



"The resource-bearing geological report has been handed over to the State Government of Odisha for auctioning. After auction of the block, the indicated resource may be upgraded to mineable reserve by successful bidders," Joshi further said.

Separately, 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves was recently found for the first time in the country in Jammu and Kashmir. Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries.

In February this year, the Geological Survey of India said for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) was established in 1851 to find coal deposits for the Railways. Over the years, GSI has not only grown into a repository of geo-science information required in various fields in the country but has also attained the status of a geo-scientific organisation of international repute. (ANI)

