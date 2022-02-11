Good news for ICSE Class 10 Students: Extra specimen papers uploaded to help further with Semester 2 objective + subjective exam

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/Mediawire): ICSE Class 10 results came with mixed feelings. A concerned student was heard quoting 'I have crossed checked my papers with ICSE Answer Key, I should have gotten 35 in Maths but I got 29. I'm really confused. I think many fellow students have written their papers well but got way lower than expected'.

Semester 2 paper is 75 per cent subjective, and the main fear is how students will complete their Semester 2 Syllabus with insufficient practice as prelims are nearing. So, some ICSE supplementary resource material has been uploaded for Class 10 students to help improve their performance in the last 2-3 months. See below details:

Examiner's (Paper Checker) Points

-One of the most useful resources from CISCE Publications is the Analysis of Pupil Performance pdf's released every year. The resource material provided has covered these points chapter-wise 'Comments of Examiners' (example below) for all important subjective questions in each subject.

-This includes the past 10 year asked questions of ICSE, only relevant to semester 2 paper.



Comments of Examiners from 2020 Chemistry Analysis of Pupil Performance PDF.

Extra Practice Sample Papers

In addition to these chapter-wise questions, there are 4 extra practice sample papers provided for the first time for ICSE Class 10 students, designed exactly based on the Semester 2 Specimen papers uploaded on December 20, 2021 at www.cisce.org.

Link to the resource material having these extra papers



Extra Practice Sample Papers specifically designed for Class 10 Semester 2 Board Exams.

Teachers feel this resource material (provided in collaboration with Educart) is going to be the ultimate revision tool for the students as they can practice time management, exact board paper pattern and also, find out their mistakes below important questions.

Now the date sheet for the (possibly) offline board exams is almost to be released. So, the stress is only going to increase. But the release of this Educart final practice resource will prove calming to students and even to their parents. Now, the students can be focused on the serious Semester 2 board exam preparation with Objective + Subjective questions and sample papers.

