Good news for students: Praadis App Subscription for two sessions at Price of One

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): Final exams are in the offing for students and the preparations are in full swing too. Some are well-equipped and ready to bag the victory while there are others who lack the sources to do so. To assist such learners with their last-minute revision of the entire course 'Praadis Education' has unfurled an exclusive offer providing its refined course content for two consecutive sessions.

A yearly subscription of Praadis Education App supplies help to students with day-to-day lessons through live classes, doubt-resolving sessions together with top-notch content that comprises of recorded video lectures, VFX videos, worksheets, tests, notes etc. The good news is all of this is now being presented to the learners for the 'ongoing session' as well as the succeeding one in the same yearly charge of Rs7999/-.

While there is colossal content available for students to consume, the problem lies in understanding and retention of such content as it is primarily theoretical. Praadis Education endeavours to eradicate this issue by making the lessons as practical as they can be through engaging videos prepared by a gamut of veteran teachers for each subject whether it is science, social science, mathematics or languages like Hindi, English and Sanskrit.



Furthermore, for once even if students could have access to every kind of content or study material required, what they really need at the time close to examinations is someone to resolve the doubts that arise haphazardly. This immediate response to queries of students is supplied by 'Praadis Teachers' in their exam-centric doubt-resolving sessions where they offer one on one help to every student who is in need of it.

Praadis Education targets both, customization of teaching method as per the individual's needs and capturing the untapped regions of the world for delivering the finest of education to just any class of the society. One such attempt is this latest offer rolled out by the institute which doubles the benefit for students and is one that is not to be missed. Not to mention, the offer is available for a limited period. To their satisfaction, students can also sign up for a 'Demo Class' before actually buying the App subscription. Praadis Education always looks to be a student's trusted partner.

