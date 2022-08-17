Gourmet Garden witnesses new Footfall with the help of the CPA Model by DRIM

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/PNN): Gourmet Garden, a fast-growing e-commerce platform in the F&B space, witnessed over 2000 new orders, by adopting DRIM, the only influencer marketing tool in India that works on the Cost-Per-Acquisition model.

The start-up saw extensive brand awareness for justified influencer marketing costs in a very short time via DRIM. With 2.7 million impressions and 20,000 clicks on their products, the collaboration enabled Gourmet Garden to engage with an influencer universe that echoes the idea of clean and sustainable eating and builds a loyal community of discerning shoppers.

DRIM is a direct response influencer marketing platform that is gradually becoming the leading performance marketing channel for several companies in the food tech arena. With a blogger base of over 100,000 and 500+ influencer managers, DRIM helps companies quantify their influencer marketing efforts.

On the fruitful partnership with DRIM, Shivani Bhasin, Chief of Staff at Gourmet Garden said. "We at Gourmet Garden are obsessed with two things, good food and great customer experience. As part of our growth phase and awareness-building journey, we wanted to create a community of social media advocates who can help us educate prospective customers about stepping up to healthier, fresher and better food with Gourmet Garden, while simultaneously building a strong sales funnel. DRIM helped us achieve both of these objectives with their intelligently designed platform and data-driven influencer outreach. They were also able to engage with the right set of content creators who genuinely shared the same ethos as our brand and were willing to walk the extra mile in their content - to help us build recall, plus drive acquisitions"



The DRIM model works in two ways which is a win-win situation for both brands and influencers. Talking about the solution, Yulia Aslamova, Head of Asia at DRIM said, "Our vision behind DRIM is that instead of investing blind numbers, small and large brands can benefit from the Cost-Per-Action model we offer which ensures that brands are paying only for results. On the other hand, the influencers get compensated for every single result they bring. This can be especially transformative for micro and nano bloggers and give way for them to build their following and present opportunities to work with brands who pay generously for results."

While companies drift toward influencer marketing as one of their primary performance marketing channels, the struggle for quantifying influencer results is stronger than ever before. By leveraging their audience, influencers can create brand awareness and even drive users to a brand's social media profile. With such success stories as Gourmet Garden, DRIM has proven to be a trusted and result-oriented tool for influencer engagement.

DRIM is a performance-influence marketing platform working with 300k bloggers using the CPA (cost per action) model. Within just 3 years, DRIM has built partnerships with more than 170k bloggers on Youtube, Instagram, Telegram, Vk, Tik-Tok, and Moj. Trusted by 120+ global brands such as Domino's Pizza, AliExpress, iHerb, Ozon, X5 Retail Group, Yandex services etc. In the last month, DRIM delivered over 2.6M CPA results to brands (new clients, sales, etc), published over 860k posts and drove 16.5M in traffic to brands.

Gourmet Garden, founded by Arjun Balaji and Vishal Narayanswamy in 2018, is a startup that strives to deliver fresh, chemical-free and high-quality fruits and vegetables along with other food essentials across categories like Oils, Dips-Sauces, Cheese, Breads and Spices amongst others. The company is driven by the vision of helping people to step up to better food and healthier choices and is powered by a patented sustainable farming approach, centered around soil-less cultivation that involves 80 per cent less water. Gourmet Garden is the leading partner of choice for over 2 lakh families in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

