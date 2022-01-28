Governance Now to honour achievers with Visionary Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Governance Now, a platform for analysis of public policy and governance from the house of Sri Adhikari Brothers, will honour achievers with Visionary Awards of 2021 in a virtual webinar attended by thousands of followers.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will present Governance Now, Visionary Awards to seven exclusive dignitaries in alphabetical order in the following categories:

-Outstanding Contribution to Entertainment Industry - Anil Kapoor, Veteran Actor

-Regulator, Financial Sector - Ashish Chauhan, MD, Bombay Stock Exchange

-Best Administrator, Handling COVID-19 Situation - Iqbal Chahal, Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

-Media Personality of the Year - NP Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Entertainment Pictures Networks, India Ltd

-Most Popular Face News (English) - Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today Group

-Political Spokesperson of the Year - Shehzad Poonawala

-Most Popular Face News (Hindi) - Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor, Zee News

The Awardees have been chosen after rigorous screening by an expert panel after multiple rounds of experts' meetings.

Governance Now, a participatory platform for analysis of public policy and governance engages with experts from cross-sections of society and has created niche credibility amongst the policymakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director, SABGROUP said, "Though I have kept myself out from the entire process, our Panel of Experts have adhered to the best processes and only the best achievers are being felicitated as Governance Now stands for credibility and high standards of journalism."

The event will be broadcasted live on Zoom, SABGROUP Governance Now Digital platform (www.governancenow.com), Exchange for Media & BW Businessworld platforms.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)