GovernEye Announces Results of Survey to Find the Most Helpful Lok Sabha MPs During COVID Lockdown

New Delhi [India], December 21(ANI/NewsVoir): GovernEye Systems, a New Delhi based citizen engagement platform, is trying to find out how in the future we can be best prepared for an unexpected crisis like a pandemic that requires a strict lockdown. To achieve that goal, a survey was launched on Oct.1, 2020 to find the most helpful Lok Sabha MPs during the COVID lockdown. The results have been announced today and are available at the following URL: www.governeye.co.in/survey/result.

A total of 33,82,560 valid nominations were received through our website for 512 Lok Sabha MPs between Oct 1, 2020 and Oct 15, 2020. The top 25 MPs based on the number of nominations received were shortlisted for the field interviews stage. Their names (as listed on the Lok Sabha website) are listed below alphabetically:

Maulana Badruddin Ajmal - Dhubri, Assam (UIDF), Sukhbir Singh Badal - Ferozpur, Punjab (SAD), Om Birla - Kota, Rajasthan (BJP), Vinod Chavda - Kachchh, Gujarat (BJP), Karti P. Chidambaram - Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu (INC), Dr T. Sumathy (a) Thamizhachi Thangapandian - Chennai South, Tamil Nadu (DMK), Anil Firojiya - Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh (BJP), Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Nagpur, Maharashtra (BJP), Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad, Kerala (INC), Hemant Tukaram Godse - Nashik, Maharashtra (SS), Vijay Kumar Hansdak - Rajmahal, Jharkhand (JMM), Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser -Khagaria, Bihar (LJSP), Abdul Khaleque - Barpeta, Assam (INC), Vijay Kumar - Gaya, Bihar (JDU), Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya - Rajkot, Gujarat (BJP), Shankar Lalwani - Indore, Madhya Pradesh (BJP), Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande - Shirdi, Maharashtra (SS), Mahua Moitra - Krishnanagar, West Bengal (AITC), Malook Nagar - Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh (BSP), Ravi Shankar Prasad - Patna Sahib, Bihar (BJP), Adala Prabhakara Reddy - Nellore, Andhra Pradesh (YSR Congress Party), Syed Imtiaz Jaleel - Aurangabad, Maharashtra (AIMIM), L S Tejasvi - Bangalore South, Karnataka (BJP), Dr Shashi Tharoor - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (INC), Akhilesh Yadav - Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh (SP).



After conducting field interviews in those 25 constituencies, Anil Firojiya is top in the list of top 10 MPs followed by Adala Prabhakara Reddy, Rahul Gandhi, Mahua Moitra, L S Tejasvi Surya, Hemant Tukaram Godse, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shankar Lalwani, Dr T Sumathy (a) Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Nitin Jairam Gadkari respectively.

More details on the survey, rankings and methodology are available at the URL provided above.

Speaking about the results, Manjunath Keri, Senior Project Lead of the survey team said, "The results don't reveal the stories of courage and selflessness of these MPs that our teams heard during their conversations with people across various constituencies. For all the negative publicity our elected representatives get, we don't hear the stories of how some MPs and their teams risked their personal safety to serve their constituency."

Over the next several weeks, GovernEye will seek brief interview sessions with all the MPs listed above to learn from them how India can be better prepared to face a similar crisis in the future.

